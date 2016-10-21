Compagnie Financière Tradition (CFT): press release results Q3 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Compagnie Financière Tradition /

Compagnie Financière Tradition (CFT): press release results Q3 2016

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Press Release



Lausanne, 21 October 2016





Reported revenue at 30 September 2016 of CHF 612.7m,

down 1.9% in constant currencies









For the first nine months of the year, the Group reported consolidated revenue

of CHF 612.7m, compared with CHF 623.8m in the same period in 2015, a decrease

of 1.8% at current exchange rates or 1.9% in constant currencies.



For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted(1)) revenue was CHF

662.5m compared with CHF 669.3m in 2015, representing a decrease of 1.0% at

current exchange rates. In constant currencies, the adjusted revenue decreased

by 1.6%. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was down

2.5% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail

investors in Japan (Non-IDB) was up 30.7%.



In the third quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 187.5m compared with CHF

197.2m in the third quarter 2015, representing a decrease of 2.4% in constant

currencies. The Group's consolidated adjusted(1)) revenue was CHF 202.5m

against CHF 212.2m in 2015, down 2.4% in constant currencies with IDB down

2.7% and Non-IDB up 7.5%.













(1)) with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")





About TRADITION





Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer

brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products.

Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs 2,175

people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of



financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and

credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and

index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products,

and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the

SIX Swiss Exchange.











For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.







MEDIA CONTACTS





Patrick Combes, President Rohan Sant

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication

+41 (0)21 343 52 22 +41 (0)22 591 22 63

actionnaire(at)tradition.ch rohan.sant(at)voxia.ch







CFT: press release results Q3 2016:

http://hugin.info/133362/R/2050438/766967.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Compagnie Financière Tradition via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.traditiongroup.com



PressRelease by

Compagnie Financière Tradition

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016 - 06:29

Language: English

News-ID 501991

Character count: 3392

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Compagnie Financière Tradition

Stadt: Lausanne





Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease