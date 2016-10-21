Compagnie Financière Tradition (CFT): press release results Q3 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Press Release
Lausanne, 21 October 2016
Reported revenue at 30 September 2016 of CHF 612.7m,
down 1.9% in constant currencies
For the first nine months of the year, the Group reported consolidated revenue
of CHF 612.7m, compared with CHF 623.8m in the same period in 2015, a decrease
of 1.8% at current exchange rates or 1.9% in constant currencies.
For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted(1)) revenue was CHF
662.5m compared with CHF 669.3m in 2015, representing a decrease of 1.0% at
current exchange rates. In constant currencies, the adjusted revenue decreased
by 1.6%. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was down
2.5% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail
investors in Japan (Non-IDB) was up 30.7%.
In the third quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 187.5m compared with CHF
197.2m in the third quarter 2015, representing a decrease of 2.4% in constant
currencies. The Group's consolidated adjusted(1)) revenue was CHF 202.5m
against CHF 212.2m in 2015, down 2.4% in constant currencies with IDB down
2.7% and Non-IDB up 7.5%.
(1)) with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")
About TRADITION
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer
brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products.
Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs 2,175
people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of
financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and
credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and
index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products,
and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the
SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS
Patrick Combes, President Rohan Sant
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication
+41 (0)21 343 52 22 +41 (0)22 591 22 63
actionnaire(at)tradition.ch rohan.sant(at)voxia.ch
