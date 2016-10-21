Airwheel S8 mini smart saddle equipped scooter liberates your hands

Airwheel was proud to proclaim at its new product release conference in 2016 that a new member was added to the family of 2-wheeled electric scooter that is S8.

(firmenpresse) - Lets talk about its features of Airwheel S8 two wheel electric walkcar. This time, Airwheel still adopted the two-wheeled in the design. The two-wheeled structure boasts its table nature amongst the pile of electric self-balancing scooters in the market for scooter. The two-wheeled structure has two advantages compared with some single-wheeled scooter and twin-wheeled scooters. The firs advantage is its stability. The second advantage is through its first advantagethe ease of use. Therefore, they must make their products more convenient and easy for user. Thereby the user-friendly nature shows its great importance. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778133473198534656



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel S8 rewrites the algorithm and upgrades the pressure sensitive system from two-shaft driving to all-round three-shaft driving, to achieve the purpose of either standing or sitting to ride. Inspired by the saddle of A3, the leather saddle is mounted on Airwheel S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter. By means of the saddle, the rider will not feel fatigue even though he covers a long distance. At the same time, sitting on the comfortable saddle, the rider will be easier to feel the fun of riding from Airwheel S8. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/773436076694368256



With the 14.8kg item weight, even females can lift it effortlessly. Sitting-posture electric air board S8s operating rod is designed to be adjustable, in a bid to provide riders a more comfortable and elegant riding experience. Moreover, the cores and battery protection plate S8 electric scooter are all duplicate. They can work independently but when one of them fails to work, the other one can operate normally. Airwheel S8 leads you to live a new life and gives 365 days safety to you. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M



Airwheel S8 2-wheeled electric scooter is a bit special for it is equipped with no handle. Without the control lever, the rider will have more freedom of steering. They have more spacious room to enjoy the velocity on S8. Now, before the rider is there a wide view. He could be free to scooter about as admire the beautiful scenery.





