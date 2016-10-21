About the practical purposes of Airwheel Z5 foldable electric scooter with app control

Airwheel Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter was under the disguise of the traditional electric scooter. Z5 standing up electric scooter came to popularity as soon as the product came out.

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel is always releasing something novel and brand new. However, Airwheel Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter was under the disguise of the traditional electric scooter. Z5 standing up electric scooter came to popularity as soon as the product came out. What makes it so popular? All of reasons boil down to its practical purpose. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787174292517691392



First of all, Airwheel Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter is a quite useful vehicle for commute. These days, the young white-collars tend to go to work by car or by bus or by metro. Those who drive to work usually run up against the frequent traffic jam. The traffic jam often causes lateness for work. This issue is rather serious. And the situation will not looks promising when the young change to go to work by bus or metro. The bus and metro are, more often than not, crowed. It is no more than a torture to standing in the crowded bus or metro. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778502780260450304



Fortunately, Airwheel Z5 foldable electric air board will turn around the situation. There is no need for him to put up with the cramped space. He will not be late for work because of the traffic jam either. Whats more, the 13.15kg item weight and triple folding system of Z5 enables individuals to easily carry it into elevator, subway, bus, or store it under the office desk. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FeSTAIKpmk



Then, Airwheel Z5 can also be used as a shopping trolley. In the world, no woman dislikes shopping. Shopping is not merely for purchase, but a way to relax the pressure and social communication with others in the same circle. The long-distance walking is bound to cause fatigue. That surely dents the bliss in the process of shopping. In order to maintain the fun, Airwheel Z5 standing motorized scooter will make a great contribution. The battery is in a modular design, easy to disassemble and replace. Coupled with USB power supply interface, mobile phones and other daily intelligent equipment can be charged during the journey.





