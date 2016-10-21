The Best Gift for Females - Airwheel Z5 Personal Electric smart cool skateboard

The new released Airwheel Z5 standing up electric scooter is tiny and exquisite in design style, and it is going to be the most welcomed gift this year due to its wonderful design style and brilliant scooter performance, which will bring much convenience to those female riders.

(firmenpresse) - Usually, people are thinking hard about a creative and surprising gift for the beloved ones. This year, there will be a great idea about gifts for female friends or relatives- Airwheel Z5 electric standing scooter, and the tiny and cute Z5 will definitely bring surprise and happiness to females. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778502780260450304



Airwheel Z5 is suitable for female riders because Z5 is designed into small size with two tiny and exquisite wheels, so the bodywork of Airwheel Z5 is slimmer and light-weighted. Most importantly, Airwheel Z5 foldable electric air board can be multi-layer foldable systems, and riders can easily fold the Z5 into even smaller size so that riders can take it away easily and relaxingly. 13.15kg item weight and triple folding system of Z5 enables individuals to easily carry it into any small space. It is really a brilliant function that makes Z5 both space-saving and easy-to-carry. This is very convenient for female riders who do not have advantage in strength. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/777063997174460416



Airwheel Z5 will be a loyal companion for those females who love outdoor riding activities. Truthfully, Airwheel Z5 standing up electric motorized scooter is able to provide marvelous riding experience due to its optimized design style in accordance with ergonomics. The footboard of Z5 is merely 140mm distance to the ground, and riders can easily stop the scooter with one foot touching without leaning the body, so riders are able to keep relaxing and comfortable standing posture. Besides, riders can put feet on the left and right pedal respectively and keep a good balance easily. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FeSTAIKpmk



Meanwhile, Airwheel Z5 is a perfect alternative transport for shopping. Female riders can ride the small and light-weighted Z5 for shopping, which will be both time-saving and labor-saving. The battery in a modular design is easy to disassemble and replace. Coupled with USB power supply interface, Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter provides power with the mobile phones and other daily intelligent equipment.





Thats why Airwheel Z5 will be a wonderful s gift for females.



