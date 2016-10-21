Airwheel best quality electric scooter with seat Is A Solider Who Protect Environment

The increasing living standard helps many people to afford private cars. However, the serious traffic jam and deteriorating environment make people crazy.

(firmenpresse) - The serious traffic jam and deteriorating environment make people crazy. Then, the convenient and quick Airwheel self-balancing scooters come into being and Airwheel mini electric scooter is highly praised as the little eco-friendly solider. Take peoples commuting for example. More and more people are able to afford private cars and their travel needs should have been satisfied easily. However, the serious traffic jam, especially in rush hours, almost makes people crazy. Sometimes, they even may be stuck for several hours on the way to company. What is worse, the stuck vehicles will discharge a huge quantity of exhausts that pollute the environment directly. Then, Airwheel intelligent electric scooters emerge as the times require and its mini electric scooter is even highly praised as the little solider for environmental protection. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787173458996256768



Airwheel is powered by electricity. It is emission-free and thus is eco-friendly. It is also energy-saving. The little figure makes Airwheel weave in the crowds smoothly and freely. For instance, the small sized and multi-layer foldable Airwheel Z5 standing up electric scooter is easy-to-carry and light-weighted due to its delicate and exquisite design style. Riders are free from the anxiety of parking, and can easily take the tiny Z5 foldable electric scooter to anywhere. And Z5 will definitely enrich peoples daily life. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/771258847491076096



Traffic jam cant stop its moving-forward pace. The equipped adjustable operating rod or saddle enriches riding modes, like the Airwheel S6 and S8 two wheel saddle-equipped air board , which is helpful to expand consumer group, and even the elderly and the little kids can master Airwheel easily. Wide application is the ultimate goal of Airwheel lightweight electric scooter. Generally speaking, all travel demands within 35km can be covered by it, such as commuting between house and company or school, going shopping, attending a party, walking the dog or even taking exercise and so on. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M





All in all, Airwheel electric mobility scooter not only facilitates peoples life, but also greens the living environment.



