Shinny Points of Airwheel S8 10inch electric balance wheel Walkcar

The latest version in Airwheel S series in 2016 is Airwheel S8 two wheel electric walkcar full of new features, which is commissioned with the important task of liberating riders hands from the handlebar.

(firmenpresse) - As of now, Airwheel has released series of types of mini self-balancing scooters that adds features to its movable products. At this March 2016, Airwheel keeping the previous practice has released its new products. The most revolutionary one is Airwheel S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter full of new features, to make its first appearance on public roads which is commissioned with the important task of liberating riders hands from the handlebar. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787173458996256768



Airwheel S8 two wheel electric walkcar does not need a gas pedal or steering wheel since its powered by green energy resource, and it can be driven through the center of gravity. Intelligent sensor systems with multipoint that spread over the saddle and pedals can respond to pressure accurately and immediately and transmit the order to intelligent control center to start self-balancing device.



Between two pedals, there is no handlebar, but an adjustable support rod with a cushion made of genuine leather. Riders can adjust the height of the cushion until it turns perfect to ride. To have a better control experience in standing posture, and to have better load capacity, the operating rod of S8 mini electric scooter is designed in C shape. This humanized design complies with ergonomics, offering riders a more comfortable experience. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778133473198534656



The most outstanding point of S8 sitting-posture electric scooter lies in that it achieves the purpose of either standing or sitting to ride by rewriting the algorithm and upgrades the pressure sensitive system from two-shaft driving to all-round three-shaft driving. If riders feel tired because of standing a long time to ride Airwheel S8, they can sit on the saddle in the suitable height; if riders want to stand for a better sight, they can just make the cushion in the lowest position. The adjustable cushion provides riders with two options of riding postures. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M





Whats more, its IM social system is designed for you and your scooter friends to communicate and share with each other on the way, etc. Airwheel S8 2-wheeled electric air board is a new miracle for the public. It makes our life more diversified, and intelligent.



