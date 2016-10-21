MSC Technologies provides powerful industrial computers with Remote Diagnostic Tool to eliminate downtimes

(PresseBox) - MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), provides the option of equipping the compact embedded systems of its NanoServer® family and the mainboard versions of its 19-inch Infinity® computers with its Remote Diagnostic Tool ReDi 1.

ReDi 1 permanently monitors the state of all system-critical operating parameters. This allows possible failures of the robust industrial computer to be detected early ? before the failure of individual components ? in order to initiate appropriate rectification measures. The objective is to significantly increase the reliability and so achieve high availability of the systems and to eliminate computer downtimes. During the running industrial operation, a predictive maintenance is possible that leads to a significant cost saving.

The system monitoring can cover the following parameters: the temperatures of the processor core, the housing or the hard disks, the fan speed, the state of the hard disks, the supply voltages, the redundant power packs, the display of the process data, such as CPU load or assigned memory as well as customer components, such as plug-in cards or sensors. In the event of a fault, the service technician can be notified immediately with an acoustic or optical warning signal. Furthermore, it is possible to send an alarm message as e-mail, pop-up window or SNMP.

An appropriate diagnosis can be made via remote access from a Web browser (SSL/TLS-secured). As an option, the permanent monitoring of multiple computer systems in a cloud is possible.

ReDi1 is available on high-performance industrial computers based on the current 6th generation Intel® Core? processors (previous code name Skylake). A state-oriented maintenance of industrial PCs is of particular interest in the Industry 4.0 environment for applications in the automation, medical technology, building automation, transportation and logistics areas.





MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), specialises in intelligent embedded and display solutions for a range of different industrial applications. MSC Technologies, based in Stutensee, Germany, represents well-known manufacturers of TFT, touch and passive displays and offers customer-specific display solutions based on in-house technologies. In the embedded sector, MSC Technologies has many years of development and production expertise that ranges from COM Express, Qseven and SMARC 2.0 modules through to complete systems. It also provides wireless, storage and lighting solutions. With its consulting competence and full-service offering, MSC Technologies secures a competitive advantage for its customers with premium-quality solutions and long-term availability. The solution provider's business focuses on Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Eastern Europe. Avnet Embedded serves customers in other regions. Further information under www.msc-technologies.eu

About Avnet

From components to cloud and from design to disposal, Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) accelerates the success of customers who build, sell and use technology by providing a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, services and solutions. Avnet is a global company ranked on the FORTUNE 500 with revenues of $26.2 billion for the fiscal year 2016. For more information, visit www.avnet.com.





Company information / Profile:

