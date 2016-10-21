The Highlights of Airwheel Z5 Foldable 1000w electric scooter lithium battery

Airwheel Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter will provide you an exceptional riding experience.

(firmenpresse) - Nowadays, the development tempo of modern industry and economy is much faster than before, while the quality of living environment is deteriorating with each passing day, which runs counter to the original intention of giving people better life quality. Airwheel Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter will provide you an exceptional riding experience. From the following highlights, you may rest assured that your journey will be different and unforgettable. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/777063997174460416



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel Z5 standing up electric scooter, with the anterior standing design changes the side standing which easily cause fatigue. S shape design of the Z5s head makes it safer and more beautiful. Its foldable pedal, made from matting material has great skid resistance; it is safe without hidden trouble and can improve the operation. Airwheel Z5 is equipped with automatic light, based on lighting system to facilitate the understanding of road conditions, and the distance is up to 5 meters. In accordance with ergonomics, Z5 allows you to ride more freely. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/777801594670678016



Another highlight of Airwheel Z5 foldable electric air board is the adjustable operating arm. It can be adjusted according to the height of the riders to provide the most comfortable riding experience. Next, the battery design makes two breakthroughs. Thanks to the DIY battery design, riders will never be worried about running out of electricity. During the journey, high efficient USB power supply interface can meet the charging demands of mobile phone, Tablet, SLR and other daily smart devices. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FeSTAIKpmk



The customized 8 inch tyre enables you to ride safely and powerfully. Better traffic ability characteristic and stability, it is made of magnesium alloy is designed to be bumpy-patterned for better grip. Airwheel Z5 is an electric standing motorized scooter advocating portability and convenience. 13.15kg item weight and triple folding system of Z5 enables individuals to easily carry it into elevator, subway, bus, or store it in the trunk of a car.





As a perfect combination of science and technology and humanized design, Airwheel Z5 will give you an exceptional riding experience and never let you down.



