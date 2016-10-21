Bombardier confirms progress on turnaround plan; announces initiatives to ensure competitiveness and improve margins

- Actions include streamlining administrative and non-production functions across the organization - Footprint optimization and site specialization actions to reduce costs and improve productivity - Expect recurring savings of approximately $300 million by the end of 2018; charge to be recorded in 2016-2017 to support actions

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX: BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) announced today a series of actions as it continues to execute its five-year turnaround plan launched last year. The actions support the company's efforts to build its earnings growth potential and highlight its focus on improving productivity, reducing costs and optimizing its worldwide footprint to deliver increased value to customers and shareholders.

"After successfully de-risking our business last year, our focus has shifted to building a clear path to profitable earnings growth and cash generation. The actions announced today will ensure we have the right cost structure, workforce and organization to compete and win in the future," said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. "We are confident in our strategy, our leadership team and our ability to achieve both our 2016 goals and our 2020 turn-around plan objectives."

Specific actions to be taken by the company include streamlining its administrative and non-production functions across the organization and leveraging its worldwide footprint to create centres of excellence for design, engineering and manufacturing activities in both its aerospace and rail businesses.

Approximately 7,500 positions will be impacted as the company executes its workforce optimization and site specialization actions through 2018. The impact of these restructuring actions on overall employment will be partially offset by strategic hiring to support the ramp-up for key growth programs, including the C Series and Global 7000, as well as to support major rail contract wins.

As a result of the actions announced today, the company expects to achieve recurring savings of approximately $300 million by the end of 2018. The company anticipates recording $225 million to $275 million in restructuring charges that will be reported as special items when accrued, starting in the fourth quarter of 2016 and continuing through 2017.

"When we launched our turnaround plan last year we committed to transforming our company; to reduce costs, to leverage our scale and to become more efficient in all our operations, and that is exactly what we are doing," said Bellemare. "While restructuring is always difficult, the actions announced today are necessary to ensure Bombardier's long-term competitiveness and position the company to continue to invest in its industry leading portfolio while also deleveraging its balance sheet."

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at or follow us on Twitter .

Bombardier, C Series, Global, Global 7000 and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Contacts:



Simon Letendre

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs

Bombardier Inc.

514 861 9481



Patrick Ghoche

Vice President, Investor Relations

Bombardier Inc.

514 861 5727





More information:

http://www.bombardier.com



PressRelease by

Bombardier Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016 - 09:33

Language: English

News-ID 502009

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Bombardier Inc.

Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 27



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease