Innovus (INNV) Licenses Urox Formulation Targeting $3+ Billion Markets -- SECFilings.com

(firmenpresse) - REDONDO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public filing alerts, announces the publication of an article discussing Innovus Pharmaceuticals' (OTCQB: INNV) entry into the potentially lucrative overactive bladder and urinary incontinence market.

Overactive bladder and urinary incontinence affects nearly 60 million Americans in a market that's worth over $3 billion, according to the Simon Foundation and the National Association for Continence. Innovus aims to tap into the enormous market with a new exclusive licensing deal that it hopes will generate $3 million per year in revenue and bring it closer to bottom-line profitability.

The company recently announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Seipel Group for the rights to market Urox® formulation to these large end markets. Under the agreement, the clinically proven herbal supplement will be marketed under the UriVarx brand name using Innovus' Beyond Human Sales & Marketing Platform. The team aims to triple the product's revenue from $1 million in 2015 to $3 million per year.

Urox® is a patented herbal supplement that has been clinically proven to reduce urgency and accidents for patients suffering from overactive bladder and urinary incontinence. In double-blind and comparative trials, researchers found a 56% reduction in urge incontinence, a 66% reduction in stress incontinence, a 61% reduction in urinary urgency, a 33% reduction in urinary frequency, and a 46% reduction in nocturia.

The transaction will make Urox® the 14th product launch for Innovus this year as it builds a robust pipeline of clinically proven over-the-counter supplements and over-the-counter drugs. By offering the product through its Beyond Human Platform reaching 20-30 million people on a monthly basis and to over 1.5 million subscribers, the company aims to generate immediate revenue that will help move it closer to profitability. The company will also leverage its significant reach into publications and retail locations to further drive long-term revenue.

