These Unique Designs Cannot Be Ignored On CE certified Airwheel S8 smart scooter

With the continuous efforts, Airwheel has made breakthroughs in the electric scooter sector. Airwheel S8 sitting-posture electric scooter is one of them with array of features.

(firmenpresse) - Many people have been interested in Airwheel S-series intelligent electric scooters. Although S-series is designed for urban elites, many working-class people also like the shape of S-series 2-wheeled electric scooters. Adopting the Cassinian curve design concept, Airwheel S8 sitting-posture electric scooter is simple and faddish in externality, interpreting the beauty of art via unique design. Apart from the standing and sitting control mode, what does the other unique designs on Airwheel S8? https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787173458996256768



Dual ride mode



Sit or stand? You must always choose one when you ride a vehicle. With the continuous efforts of Airwheel, you will not to make a tough decision between the two. Airwheel S8 two wheel saddle-equipped air board is equipped with standing and sitting control modes by rewriting the algorithm and upgrades the pressure sensitive system from two-shaft driving to all-round three-shaft driving. Its reported that its better for our health by interchangeable riding postures than single riding posture. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778133473198534656



Adjustable seat cushion and Remote control key



This novel design of Airwheel S8 two wheel self-balancing electric scooter gives riders various ways of riding in that the cushion is able to be adjustable. The remote control keys are glittering and translucent which brings control comfort that cover various functions.



App



The App can position Airwheel S8 intelligent electric scooter and lets you learn kinds of data. The central control chip equipped in the inside will collect data and wirelessly transmit it to your phone. Through instant analysis and arithmetic, it can get visual data, which can feedback to the user by App in real time. The upgraded APP is able to build a community for riders to share the joy of riding. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M





There is a harmonious relation between rider and S8 electric scooter with seat. You may rest assured that you are safe so that you can ride freely and enjoyably. With the above unique designs, Airwheel S8 surely causes wide attention.



