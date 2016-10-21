Solidium's Managing Director to leave his position

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Solidium's Managing Director, Kari Järvinen, will leave his position as the
Managing Director of Solidium in 2017. The decision to change the Managing
Director was made by Solidium's Board of Directors in agreement with Kari
Järvinen. Mr. Järvinen will leave the duties of the Managing Director on 31st
July 2017. Järvinen will continue his work as the operative Managing Director of
Solidium until 31st January 2017, after which he will act as an advisor to
Solidium until the end of July 2017. The process of hiring a new managing
director will start immediately.
Kari Järvinen has held the position of Managing Director from the beginning of
Solidium's operations in 2009.
"As the Managing Director of Solidium I have had the opportunity to establish
and develop a new way to manage Finnish ownership in publicly listed companies.
In Solidium, we have succeeded in building a model for long-term ownership where
we have been engaged in the development of the companies we own and to which our
owner has been committed. A new phase in Solidium is now starting. My work in
Solidium will still continue, however, I would already like to take the
opportunity to thank the highly professional and committed personnel of Solidium
for their important work and contribution, says Kari Järvinen".
Solidium's Chairman of the Board, Harri Sailas, regards the contribution and
development done by Kari Järvinen significant.
"The State has during Kari Järvinen's spell successfully adopted a new way of
managing the ownerships in listed companies. I would like to thank Kari Järvinen
for his excellent contribution to Solidium over the years. Solidium will
continue its fundamental task as an active owner in significant Finnish listed
companies. The Ministerial Committee on Economic Policy has in September
approved the new Guidelines of Solidium. A new strategy will be formulated for
Solidium. At this moment it is natural to change the Managing Director" says the
Chairman of the Board, Harri Sailas.
Further information: Harri Sailas, Chairman of the Board, call-back requests,
Inka Virtanen, tel. +358 (0)10 830 8901
Solidium is a limited company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission
is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important
companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. The basis and
core objective of Solidium's strategy is proper, value-enhancing asset
management of its current holdings. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority
owner in twelve listed companies: Elisa, Kemira, Metso, Outokumpu, Outotec,
Sampo, SSAB, Stora Enso, Talvivaara Mining Company, Telia Company, Tieto and
Valmet. The market value of Solidium's equity holdings is approximately 7.3
billion euros at the date of this press release. Further information:
www.solidium.fi/en
