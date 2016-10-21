Solidium's Managing Director to leave his position

Solidium's Managing Director, Kari Järvinen, will leave his position as the

Managing Director of Solidium in 2017. The decision to change the Managing

Director was made by Solidium's Board of Directors in agreement with Kari

Järvinen. Mr. Järvinen will leave the duties of the Managing Director on 31st

July 2017. Järvinen will continue his work as the operative Managing Director of

Solidium until 31st January 2017, after which he will act as an advisor to

Solidium until the end of July 2017. The process of hiring a new managing

director will start immediately.



Kari Järvinen has held the position of Managing Director from the beginning of

Solidium's operations in 2009.



"As the Managing Director of Solidium I have had the opportunity to establish

and develop a new way to manage Finnish ownership in publicly listed companies.

In Solidium, we have succeeded in building a model for long-term ownership where

we have been engaged in the development of the companies we own and to which our

owner has been committed. A new phase in Solidium is now starting. My work in

Solidium will still continue, however, I would already like to take the

opportunity to thank the highly professional and committed personnel of Solidium

for their important work and contribution, says Kari Järvinen".



Solidium's Chairman of the Board, Harri Sailas, regards the contribution and

development done by Kari Järvinen significant.



"The State has during Kari Järvinen's spell successfully adopted a new way of

managing the ownerships in listed companies. I would like to thank Kari Järvinen

for his excellent contribution to Solidium over the years. Solidium will

continue its fundamental task as an active owner in significant Finnish listed

companies. The Ministerial Committee on Economic Policy has in September



approved the new Guidelines of Solidium. A new strategy will be formulated for

Solidium. At this moment it is natural to change the Managing Director" says the

Chairman of the Board, Harri Sailas.



Further information: Harri Sailas, Chairman of the Board, call-back requests,

Inka Virtanen, tel. +358 (0)10 830 8901



Solidium is a limited company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission

is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important

companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. The basis and

core objective of Solidium's strategy is proper, value-enhancing asset

management of its current holdings. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority

owner in twelve listed companies: Elisa, Kemira, Metso, Outokumpu, Outotec,

Sampo, SSAB, Stora Enso, Talvivaara Mining Company, Telia Company, Tieto and

Valmet. The market value of Solidium's equity holdings is approximately 7.3

billion euros at the date of this press release. Further information:

www.solidium.fi/en









