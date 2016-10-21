Maurel & Prom : UPDATE ON THE SITUATION IN GABON

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Paris, 21 October 2016

N°16-16





UPDATE ON THE SITUATION IN GABON

















A strike organised by the national oil workers' union Organisation nationale des

employés du pétrole (Onep) began on 17 October 2016 while, in accordance with

regulations, discussions were underway between the union representatives, the

labour inspectorate Inspection Spéciale du Travail, and the management of Maurel

& Prom Gabon.



On 18 October, given the risks that may result from the behaviour of certain

strike agitators, the Group was forced to reduce production from the Ezanga

fields (operated by Maurel & Prom, 80%) to preserve the safety of non-strikers

and the integrity of the facilities. Consequently, the production has been

reduced from over 28,000 bopd to approximately 10,000 bopd.



The Group wishes to emphasise that Management, for its part, is fully focused on

finding a solution via the meetings underway, with due respect for all parties'

rights and obligations. Consequently, contrary to some assertions, no penalty

decision has been taken to date by the Company with regard to the 11 employees

of Maurel & Prom Gabon.



In these circumstances, the oversight authorities have decided to put measures

in place to strengthen personal and site safety. The situation was the subject

of a detailed press release issued by the Gabon Ministry of Oil and

Hydrocarbons.



For more information:

https://directinfosgabon.com/greve-a-maurel-prom-reaction-ministere-petrole-

hydrocarbures/







Next publication



27 October 2016, after markets close: Q3 2016 Sales

















For more information, visit: www.maureletprom.fr

Maurel & Prom

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 00



Press contacts, shareholder and investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir(at)maureletprom.fr











Français Anglais

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

pieds cubes pc cf cubic feet



pieds cubes par jour pc/j cfpd cubic feet per day



milliers de pieds cubes kpc Mcf 1,000 cubic feet



millions de pieds cubes Mpc MMcf 1,000 Mcf = million cubic feet



milliards de pieds cubes Gpc Bcf billion cubic feet

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

baril b bbl barrel



barils d'huile par jour b/j bopd barrels of oil per day



milliers de barils kb Mbbl 1,000 barrels



millions de barils Mb MMbbl 1,000 Mbbl = million barrels

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

barils équivalent pétrole bep boe barrels of oil equivalent



barils équivalent pétrole par jour bep/j boepd barrels of oil equivalent per day



milliers de barils équivalent kbep Mboe 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent

pétrole



millions de barils équivalent Mbep MMboe 1,000 Mbbl = million barrels of

pétrole oil equivalent













Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC® mid 60 - SBF120® - CAC® Mid & Small - CAC® All-Tradable - CAC® All-Share -

CAC PME - EnterNext© PEA-PME 150

Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA



INFOS_MAU_21OCT16_EN.pdf:

http://hugin.info/155421/R/2050502/767008.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Maurel & Prom via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.maureletprom.fr/index.php?lang=en



PressRelease by

Maurel & Prom

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016 - 09:03

Language: English

News-ID 502019

Character count: 4653

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Maurel & Prom

Stadt: Paris





Number of hits: 1



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease