Maurel & Prom : UPDATE ON THE SITUATION IN GABON

Paris, 21 October 2016
N°16-16
UPDATE ON THE SITUATION IN GABON
A strike organised by the national oil workers' union Organisation nationale des
employés du pétrole (Onep) began on 17 October 2016 while, in accordance with
regulations, discussions were underway between the union representatives, the
labour inspectorate Inspection Spéciale du Travail, and the management of Maurel
& Prom Gabon.
On 18 October, given the risks that may result from the behaviour of certain
strike agitators, the Group was forced to reduce production from the Ezanga
fields (operated by Maurel & Prom, 80%) to preserve the safety of non-strikers
and the integrity of the facilities. Consequently, the production has been
reduced from over 28,000 bopd to approximately 10,000 bopd.
The Group wishes to emphasise that Management, for its part, is fully focused on
finding a solution via the meetings underway, with due respect for all parties'
rights and obligations. Consequently, contrary to some assertions, no penalty
decision has been taken to date by the Company with regard to the 11 employees
of Maurel & Prom Gabon.
In these circumstances, the oversight authorities have decided to put measures
in place to strengthen personal and site safety. The situation was the subject
of a detailed press release issued by the Gabon Ministry of Oil and
Hydrocarbons.
For more information:
https://directinfosgabon.com/greve-a-maurel-prom-reaction-ministere-petrole-
hydrocarbures/
Next publication
27 October 2016, after markets close: Q3 2016 Sales
For more information, visit: www.maureletprom.fr
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.