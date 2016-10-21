ÅF AB: New CEO during 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CEO Jonas Wiström has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to step
down as CEO during 2017. A recruitment process has been initiated to identify
and evaluate internal and external candidates.
"After more than 14 years as CEO, I have reached a stage where I believe it is
time to begin planning for a new CEO for ÅF. Accordingly, I am taking this
initiative to give the Board of Directors as much notice as possible. I will
naturally continue to work to my fullest until my last day as CEO and employee
of ÅF," says Jonas Wiström.
"The plan is that once a new CEO has been appointed, Jonas Wiström will resign,
as of which date a six-month period of notice applies. Jonas Wiström has also
made clear that he is willing to be of service until such time as a new CEO
assumes the position, and to do everything possible to contribute to a smooth
transition. Jonas Wiström's approach in addressing this issue is a testament to
his strength as a leader and commitment to the best interests of ÅF," says
Anders Narvinger, Chairman of the Board.
ÅF is an engineering and consulting company for the energy, industrial and
infrastructure markets, creating progress for our clients since 1895. By
connecting technologies we provide profitable, innovative and sustainable
solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Building on our strong
base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the world.
ÅF - Innovation by experience
