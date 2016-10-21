ÅF AB: New CEO during 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





For further information:

Marta Tiberg, Head of Communications, +46 73 072 70 48

Jonas Wiström, President and CEO, +46 70 608 12 20



CEO Jonas Wiström has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to step

down as CEO during 2017. A recruitment process has been initiated to identify

and evaluate internal and external candidates.



"After more than 14 years as CEO, I have reached a stage where I believe it is

time to begin planning for a new CEO for ÅF. Accordingly, I am taking this

initiative to give the Board of Directors as much notice as possible. I will

naturally continue to work to my fullest until my last day as CEO and employee

of ÅF," says Jonas Wiström.



"The plan is that once a new CEO has been appointed, Jonas Wiström will resign,

as of which date a six-month period of notice applies. Jonas Wiström has also

made clear that he is willing to be of service until such time as a new CEO

assumes the position, and to do everything possible to contribute to a smooth

transition. Jonas Wiström's approach in addressing this issue is a testament to

his strength as a leader and commitment to the best interests of ÅF," says

Anders Narvinger, Chairman of the Board.



Corporate Communication

ÅF AB (publ)



The information contained in this press release is such that ÅF AB (publ) is

required to disclose pursuant to the Securities Market Act and/or the Financial

Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on

October 21 at 11.29 AM.



ÅF is an engineering and consulting company for the energy, industrial and

infrastructure markets, creating progress for our clients since 1895. By

connecting technologies we provide profitable, innovative and sustainable

solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Building on our strong

base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the world.





ÅF - Innovation by experience



Press Release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/1253/R/2050519/767022.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ÅF AB via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.afconsult.com/en/



PressRelease by

ÅF AB

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016 - 11:29

Language: English

News-ID 502021

Character count: 2596

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ÅF AB

Stadt: Stockholm





Number of hits: 2



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease