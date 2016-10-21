Lubrizol and LEHVOSS Announce New Distribution Partnership

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CLEVELAND, October 21, 2016 - The Lubrizol Corporations' Advanced Materials
business announces a new distribution partnership with LEHVOSS Italia S.r.l.
covering Italy, for Lubrizol's Pearlbond(TM) TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane)
for reactive hot melts (HMPUR or RHM) and shoe stiffeners, and Pearlstick(TM)
TPU for solvent-based adhesives.
LEHVOSS Italia S.r.l. is the affiliated company in Italy of Lehmann&Voss&Co.
which has been selling chemical specialties for the industrial sector for more
than 100 years. LEHVOSS is a well-established distributor of chemical
specialities for diverse industries, such as: plastics, adhesives, compounds and
polyester resins, rubber, paints, coatings and polyurethane polymers.
Javier Tortosa, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers global adhesives business manager,
comments, "With this agreement we are looking forward to expanding the growth of
our specialty TPU solutions in the Italian adhesive market and delivering
consistently excellent service to new customers. We expect to provide high-
value, differentiated technology solutions through this partnership with LEHVOSS
in Italy."
Lubrizol's Pearlstick and Pearlbond TPU product lines include TPU specialties
used as additives to increase HMPUR crystallization speed and green strength, as
well as improve adhesion to substrates, accelerate setting and open times, by
applying them in the following industries and applications: transportation
(component bonding), technical textiles and furniture (edge banding, profile
wrapping).
Visit Lubrizol Engineered Polymers at Booth Hall 6 / A23 at the K 2016 show
where we will showcase the design freedom, superior aesthetics and winning
performance of our broad portfolio of TPU solutions. The K 2016 trade show will
be the highlight for the plastics and rubber industry in Düsseldorf, Germany
from October 19-26 in Messe Düsseldorf.
About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers
With more than 55 years of experience and a worldwide network that includes
formulation design, manufacturing, R&D and cutting-edge technologies, Lubrizol
Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers
available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light
stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and
fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including
surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable
devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit
www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers or contact engineeredpolymers(at)lubrizol.com.
About The Lubrizol Corporation
The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a technology-driven
global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the
quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their
environmental impact. It produces and supplies technologies to customers in the
global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. These technologies
include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-
related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and
diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care
and personal care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and
coatings technologies, with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device
solutions. Our products for the oilfield market include technologies for
exploration, production and transportation.
With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing
facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the
world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 9,000 employees
worldwide. Revenues for 2015 were $7 billion. For more information, visit
Lubrizol.com.
All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.
* Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.
** Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling
program that supports such materials. Products may not be recyclable in all
areas.
LEHVOSS Italia S.r.l. will distribute Lubrizol's Pearlbond and Pearlstick TPU
for adhesives in Italy.
