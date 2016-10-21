Lubrizol and LEHVOSS Announce New Distribution Partnership

CLEVELAND, October 21, 2016 - The Lubrizol Corporations' Advanced Materials

business announces a new distribution partnership with LEHVOSS Italia S.r.l.

covering Italy, for Lubrizol's Pearlbond(TM) TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane)

for reactive hot melts (HMPUR or RHM) and shoe stiffeners, and Pearlstick(TM)

TPU for solvent-based adhesives.



LEHVOSS Italia S.r.l. is the affiliated company in Italy of Lehmann&Voss&Co.

which has been selling chemical specialties for the industrial sector for more

than 100 years. LEHVOSS is a well-established distributor of chemical

specialities for diverse industries, such as: plastics, adhesives, compounds and

polyester resins, rubber, paints, coatings and polyurethane polymers.



Javier Tortosa, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers global adhesives business manager,

comments, "With this agreement we are looking forward to expanding the growth of

our specialty TPU solutions in the Italian adhesive market and delivering

consistently excellent service to new customers. We expect to provide high-

value, differentiated technology solutions through this partnership with LEHVOSS

in Italy."



Lubrizol's Pearlstick and Pearlbond TPU product lines include TPU specialties

used as additives to increase HMPUR crystallization speed and green strength, as

well as improve adhesion to substrates, accelerate setting and open times, by

applying them in the following industries and applications: transportation

(component bonding), technical textiles and furniture (edge banding, profile

wrapping).



Visit Lubrizol Engineered Polymers at Booth Hall 6 / A23 at the K 2016 show

where we will showcase the design freedom, superior aesthetics and winning

performance of our broad portfolio of TPU solutions. The K 2016 trade show will

be the highlight for the plastics and rubber industry in Düsseldorf, Germany



from October 19-26 in Messe Düsseldorf.



About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

With more than 55 years of experience and a worldwide network that includes

formulation design, manufacturing, R&D and cutting-edge technologies, Lubrizol

Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers

available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light

stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and

fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including

surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable

devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit

www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers or contact engineeredpolymers(at)lubrizol.com.



About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a technology-driven

global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the

quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their

environmental impact. It produces and supplies technologies to customers in the

global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. These technologies

include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-

related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and

diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care

and personal care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and

coatings technologies, with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device

solutions. Our products for the oilfield market include technologies for

exploration, production and transportation.



With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing

facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the

world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 9,000 employees

worldwide. Revenues for 2015 were $7 billion. For more information, visit

Lubrizol.com.



All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

* Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

** Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling

program that supports such materials. Products may not be recyclable in all

areas.



LEHVOSS Italia S.r.l. will distribute Lubrizol's Pearlbond and Pearlstick TPU

for adhesives in Italy.



Media Contacts

Michael Priola

+1 216 447-5697

The Lubrizol Corporation



Lidia Valcarcel

+34 93 579-9565

Lubrizol Advanced Materials Inc



Websites:

www.lubrizol.com

www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers.



