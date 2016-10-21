Elanders AB: Elanders' rights issue fully subscribed

Press release from Elanders AB (publ) 2016-10-21



The results of Elanders' rights issue show that all Class A shares and

8,343,202 Class B shares, representing approximately 99.5 percent of the offered

shares, were subscribed for with subscription rights. In addition, applications

for subscription without subscription rights amounting to an additional

1,464,618 Class B shares have been received, representing approximately 16.6

percent of the total offer. The rights issue has thereby been oversubscribed.

Through the rights issue, Elanders receives proceeds amounting to approximately

SEK 707 million before issue costs.



The 42,532 Class B shares that were not subscribed for with subscription rights

have been allocated to other subscribers in accordance with the principles

outlined in the prospectus. Notification regarding such allocation is only sent

to those who have been allocated shares. Consequently, the issue guarantee from

Carl Bennet AB has not been utilized.



As a result of the rights issue Elanders' share capital increases by SEK

88,394,370 to SEK 353,577,510. The total number of shares increases by

8,839,437 to 35,357,751 shares, of which 1,814,813 Class A shares and

33,542,938 Class B shares.



Trading in the new shares subscribed for in the rights issue is expected to

commence on Nasdaq Stockholm on or around 28 October 2016.



Nordea and SEB are acting as financial advisers and Vinge as legal adviser to

Elanders in connection with the rights issue.





For further information, please contact:

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50







This information is information that Elanders AB (publ) is obliged to make

public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted

for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at

08:30 CET on 21 October 2016.





2016-10-21 Elanders Press release:

http://hugin.info/1053/R/2050264/766864.pdf







