Elanders AB: Elanders' rights issue fully subscribed

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO
THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR CANADA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN
WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
Press release from Elanders AB (publ) 2016-10-21
The results of Elanders' rights issue show that all Class A shares and
8,343,202 Class B shares, representing approximately 99.5 percent of the offered
shares, were subscribed for with subscription rights. In addition, applications
for subscription without subscription rights amounting to an additional
1,464,618 Class B shares have been received, representing approximately 16.6
percent of the total offer. The rights issue has thereby been oversubscribed.
Through the rights issue, Elanders receives proceeds amounting to approximately
SEK 707 million before issue costs.
The 42,532 Class B shares that were not subscribed for with subscription rights
have been allocated to other subscribers in accordance with the principles
outlined in the prospectus. Notification regarding such allocation is only sent
to those who have been allocated shares. Consequently, the issue guarantee from
Carl Bennet AB has not been utilized.
As a result of the rights issue Elanders' share capital increases by SEK
88,394,370 to SEK 353,577,510. The total number of shares increases by
8,839,437 to 35,357,751 shares, of which 1,814,813 Class A shares and
33,542,938 Class B shares.
Trading in the new shares subscribed for in the rights issue is expected to
commence on Nasdaq Stockholm on or around 28 October 2016.
Nordea and SEB are acting as financial advisers and Vinge as legal adviser to
Elanders in connection with the rights issue.
For further information, please contact:
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
This information is information that Elanders AB (publ) is obliged to make
public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted
for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at
08:30 CET on 21 October 2016.
Important information
This press release is not an offer for subscription of shares in Elanders. This
press release may not be made public, released or distributed, directly or
indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Japan or Canada or any
other jurisdiction in which the distribution of this press release would be
unlawful. Further, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell new
shares, interim shares ("BTA") or subscription rights to any person in any
jurisdiction in which such offer is unlawful or where such an offer would
require additional prospectuses, registration or measures other than those
pursuant to Swedish law. The prospectus, application form or other documents
associated with the rights issue may not be distributed in or to any country
where such distribution or the rights issue would require such actions set forth
in the preceding sentence or be in violation of the regulations of such
country.
The new shares, BTAs and subscription rights have not been recommended or
approved by a U.S. federal or state securities commission or regulatory
authority. No new shares, BTAs, subscription rights or other securities issued
by Elanders have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of
1933, as amended, or under any other securities legislation in any state of the
U.S. Accordingly, no new shares, BTAs, subscription rights or other securities
issued by Elanders may be transferred, exercised or offered for sale in the
United States, other than in such exceptional cases that do not require
registration or in a transaction not subject to such registration. The
securities issued in the rights issue will not be offered to the public in the
United States. There is no intention to register any portion of the rights issue
in the U.S. and the securities issued in the rights issue will not be offered to
the public in the United States.
The Company has not authorized any offer of securities issued in the rights
issue to the public in any country in the European Economic Area ("EEA") other
than Sweden. In other member states in the EEA the rights issue is only directed
at (i) professional investors as defined in the Directive 2003/71/EC of the
European Parliament and of the council (the "Prospectus Directive") or (ii) in
any other circumstances falling within Article 3(2) of the Prospectus
Directive.
In the United Kingdom, the rights issue is only being communicated to and is
only directed at "qualified investors" (as defined in section 86(7) of the
Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) who are (i) investment professionals
falling within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) persons
falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies,
unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Order (all such persons together
being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom any investment
or investment activity to which the rights issue relates is available only to,
and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons.
2016-10-21 Elanders Press release:
http://hugin.info/1053/R/2050264/766864.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Elanders AB via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.elanders.com/group/
Date: 10/21/2016 - 08:30
Language: English
News-ID 502026
Character count: 6309
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Elanders AB
Stadt: MÃ¶lnlycke
Number of hits: 2
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.033
|Registriert Heute:
|11
|Registriert Gestern:
|25
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|319
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.