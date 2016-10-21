Aker Solutions to Acquire Majority Stake in Brazil's C.S.E.

October 21, 2016 - Aker Solutions agreed to buy 70 percent of Brazilian C.S.E.

Mecânica e Instrumentação Ltda, building on a strategy to expand its services

business in key international markets.



The agreement includes an option to purchase the remaining 30 percent of the

company three years after the expected close of the transaction by the end of

the first quarter of 2017. The parties agreed to not disclose the purchase

price.



The acquisition gives Aker Solutions access to Brazil's growing market for

servicing existing oil and gas fields. C.S.E., which had revenue of BRL 322

million in 2015, provides maintenance, assembly, commissioning and crane

operation services at offshore and onshore facilities.



"Aker Solutions has established a solid presence and reputation in Brazil's oil

and gas market over the past 40 years and entry into the country's brownfield

segment is an attractive growth opportunity," said Chief Executive Officer Luis

Araujo. "Joining forces with a successful local player like C.S.E. fits well

with the internationalization of our services business, allowing us to bring our

competence, knowledge and experience within this field to this important and

growing region."



C.S.E., whose headquarter is in Pinhais in the Parana state, has 2,300 employees

located at sites including five service facilities covering the country's

different oil and gas basins. It has a strong backlog of BRL 855 million and a

track record of delivering consistently high-quality services to customers

including state producer Petrobras. The company's fabrication shop in Rio das

Ostras is located near Aker Solutions' subsea services facility.



To ensure continuity, the owners of C.S.E., Altair Dietrich, the chief executive

officer, and Luiz Joanello, the chief commercial officer, will stay on with the

company. C.S.E. will remain a separate legal entity with a management team



consisting of personnel from each company.



"By combining the strengths of both companies we will expand our capabilities

and create significant value for our customers," said Dietrich. "Teaming up with

Aker Solutions is a huge step for the company and puts us in the next league in

terms of competing for even larger and more complex contracts."



The acquisition is subject to approval by Brazilian competition authorities.



Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil

and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into

production and maximize recovery. The company has its main office in Oslo,

Norway, and employs approximately 13,000 people in about 20 countries.



ENDS



Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil

and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into

production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 13,000

people in about 20 countries. Go to http://akersolutions.com for more

information on our business, people and values.



This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is

subject to our disclaimer, see http://akersolutions.com









