Aker Solutions to Acquire Majority Stake in Brazil's C.S.E.

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
October 21, 2016 - Aker Solutions agreed to buy 70 percent of Brazilian C.S.E.
Mecânica e Instrumentação Ltda, building on a strategy to expand its services
business in key international markets.
The agreement includes an option to purchase the remaining 30 percent of the
company three years after the expected close of the transaction by the end of
the first quarter of 2017. The parties agreed to not disclose the purchase
price.
The acquisition gives Aker Solutions access to Brazil's growing market for
servicing existing oil and gas fields. C.S.E., which had revenue of BRL 322
million in 2015, provides maintenance, assembly, commissioning and crane
operation services at offshore and onshore facilities.
"Aker Solutions has established a solid presence and reputation in Brazil's oil
and gas market over the past 40 years and entry into the country's brownfield
segment is an attractive growth opportunity," said Chief Executive Officer Luis
Araujo. "Joining forces with a successful local player like C.S.E. fits well
with the internationalization of our services business, allowing us to bring our
competence, knowledge and experience within this field to this important and
growing region."
C.S.E., whose headquarter is in Pinhais in the Parana state, has 2,300 employees
located at sites including five service facilities covering the country's
different oil and gas basins. It has a strong backlog of BRL 855 million and a
track record of delivering consistently high-quality services to customers
including state producer Petrobras. The company's fabrication shop in Rio das
Ostras is located near Aker Solutions' subsea services facility.
To ensure continuity, the owners of C.S.E., Altair Dietrich, the chief executive
officer, and Luiz Joanello, the chief commercial officer, will stay on with the
company. C.S.E. will remain a separate legal entity with a management team
consisting of personnel from each company.
"By combining the strengths of both companies we will expand our capabilities
and create significant value for our customers," said Dietrich. "Teaming up with
Aker Solutions is a huge step for the company and puts us in the next league in
terms of competing for even larger and more complex contracts."
The acquisition is subject to approval by Brazilian competition authorities.
Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil
and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into
production and maximize recovery. The company has its main office in Oslo,
Norway, and employs approximately 13,000 people in about 20 countries.
ENDS
