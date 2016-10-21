Pöyry PLC: Invitation to Pöyry's January-September 2016 result news conference on 28 October 2016

PÖYRY PLC Company announcement 21 October 2016 at 12:00 p.m. (EEST)



Invitation to Pöyry's January-September 2016 result news conference on 28

October 2016



Pöyry's January-September 2016 interim report will be published on 28 October

2016 at 8:30 a.m. EEST. The report will be available at company's website at

www.poyry.com/investors after publishing.



The result will be presented in English at a conference for analysts, investors

and the press at 1:00 p.m. EEST. The conference will be held at Pöyry house,

Jaakonkatu 3, Vantaa, Finland. The event will be hosted by Martin à Porta,

President and CEO, and Juuso Pajunen, CFO. Please inform us of your

participation in the event no later than 25 October 2016 by e-mail to

peggy.hagberg(at)poyry.com.



The participants can also join a conference call that will be arranged in

conjunction with the conference. The conference call details can be found below.



A live webcast of the conference can be followed online on the company's website

at www.poyry.com/investors. A recording will be made available by the next

working day on the same website.



To attend the conference call, please dial:



FI: +358 (0)9 7479 0361

SE: +46 (0)8 5033 6574

UK: +44 (0)203 043 2002

US: +1 719 457 1036

Other countries: +44 (0)203 043 2002



Conference ID: 5078615



Due to the nature of the live webcast, we kindly ask those attending the

conference call to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event.



PÖYRY PLC



Additional information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632



Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients

globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provide local services in

our core markets. We deliver management consulting and engineering services,



underpinned by strong project implementation capability and expertise. Our focus

sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,

chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry has an

extensive local office network employing about 6,000 experts. Pöyry's net sales

in 2015 were EUR 575 million and the company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq

Helsinki (Pöyry PLC: POY1V).



DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.poyry.com







More information:

http://www.poyry.com



PressRelease by

Pöyry Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 502032

Character count: 3020

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Pöyry Oyj

Stadt: Vantaa





