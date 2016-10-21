Product News electronica 2016

CONEC junction system Typ S, M, L? the flexible solution for agricultural technology!

(PresseBox) - In agricultural technology, too, the degree of automation is steadily increasing and hence the need to equip machines with sensors and other individual electrical components.

The new CONEC junction system provides a flexible way to integrate moulded branches/outlets in electrical connection lines such as e.g. cable harnesses. This ensures that the continuous lead sheathing retains its full functional integrity even at the splice site (at the junction system). The junction system is min. IP67-protected, electrically tested in the factory and thus offers a robust, tamper-proof way to electrify machines in a safe way. The PUR moulding provides good resistance for applications in the agricultural industry.

CONEC provides three different sizes of junctions systems (S, M and L).

Since the junction system is designed for cable entries and exits, there are almost unlimited possibilities to combine different connector systems. The limits are set by the maximum cable diameter of max. 8 mm for the variants S and M.

Variant L is limited for the reception of maximum cable diameters of 17 mm and the cable diameters of the exits of the quadruple type to max. 8 mm and the triple type to max. 13 mm.

Each junction system has two attachment holes with M5 thread for easy and safe installation in the machines.

In addition, a fixture to attach the distributor with a cable tie to the entry and exit is integrated in the housing. Thus, the system can be attached at the place of operation easily and securely according to the respective requirements and withstands the harshest conditions.

Due to the flexible design of internal wiring in the junction system, it is also possible to connect an integrated circuit, e.g. an integrated self-restoring fuse in a path in addition to the simple 1:n connection.

Benefits:

? Reduction of installation costs

? Fully protected cable harnesses



? Space saving design

? Robust design with minimum space requirements

? Different mounting options

Fields of application :

? Agricultural and construction machines

? Transport industry

? Emergency vehicles

? Process control





