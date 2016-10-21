SpyCrushers 808 Keychain Camera Launches On Amazon Sites

SpyCrushers rep announces the launch of their SpyCrushers 808 Keychain Spy Camera on several Amazon E-commerce sites.

(firmenpresse) - Geneva, IL - SpyCrushers rep announces the launch of their SpyCrushers 808 Keychain Spy Camera on several Amazon E-commerce sites.



At a recently held press conference, SpyCrushers President, Ryan Anderson, announced to the group of attendees the launch of their SpyCrushers 808 Keychain Spy Camera on Amazon US, UK, Germany, Spain, France and Italy.



It is with extreme excitement and pleasure that I announce the international launch of our 808 Keychain Camera throughout several of Amazons E-commerce platforms. Aside, from our US affiliation with Amazon, we have recently secured sellers rights to distribute and sell our spy camera and hidden digital video recorders products throughout Amazons European Union territories, which include United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain and Italy, said Anderson.



According to Anderson their 808 keychain camera is one of the first of four products to crossover internationally through Amazon marketplaces. Anderson remarked that their US best sellers were a no brainer to test overseas. When asked if expanding overseas has proven to be successful Anderson had this to say, Our 808 Keychain Camera is doing quite well in the E.U. and here in the US. We offer potential buyers the same quality product, free 4gb micro sd card and our iron clad new replacement or money back satisfaction guarantee for all purchasers.



The Spycrushers 808 Keychain Camera can be located on Amazon US, UK, France, Germany, France, Italy and Spain when using the search phrase spycrushers 808 keychain camera inside any open search box found on any of the aforementioned Amazon marketplaces.



About SpyCrushers



SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.



Contact:

Ericka Evans

Phone: 317-660-1338

Email: pr(at)spycrushers.com

Website: http://www.spycrushers.com





More information:

http://www.spycrushers.com/



PressRelease by

SpyCrushers

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016 - 12:52

Language: English

News-ID 502039

Character count: 2149

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SpyCrushers



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease