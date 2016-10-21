SONGWON showcases thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) expertise at K 2016

Ulsan, Korea  October 21, 2016  SONGWON Industrial Co., Ltd., a leading specialty chemicals player worldwide, is highlighting its strong technical expertise and presenting its broad range of innovative thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) resins at K 2016.

(firmenpresse) - With their excellent physical and technical properties, SONGWONs extensive SONGSTOMER TPUs are ideally suited for extrusion and injection molding, and have been designed to improve the performance of end products ranging from automotive components to cables and wires (e.g. for flame-retardant, transparent and high heat applications).



With its dedicated TPU testing lab in South Korea and more than 35 years of manufacturing experience, SONGWON is able to develop customized TPU grades according to specific customer needs. Most importantly, all of the high quality grades in the SONGSTOMER series meet the industrys stringent EH&S standards.



SONGWONs backward integration and polyester polyols production, combined with a strong, global sales organization and distribution channels across Asia, Europe and North America is what enables the organization to provide customers with the proven reliability it has become known for.



Leveraging our many years of industry knowledge and manufacturing experience, we are offering and developing TPU grades that give our customers a competitive edge and help them meet their end-use requirements, says Philippe Schlaepfer, Executive Vice President Performance Chemicals. SONGWON will continue significantly investing in increasing our TPU production capacity and ensuring that our products comply with the latest industry standards. Our plan to increase SONGWONs high end TPU capacity at the beginning of 2017 is well underway.



To learn more about our range of TPU products, SONGWONs global and local representatives will be in Hall 6, Booth B07 at K 2016 from October 19-26.



About SONGWON Industrial Co., Ltd.

SONGWON, which was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Ulsan, South Korea, is a leader in the development, production and supply of specialty chemicals. The second largest manufacturer of polymer stabilizers worldwide, SONGWON operates group companies all over the world, offering the combined benefits of a global framework and readily accessible local organizations. Dedicated experts work closely together with customers to develop tailor-made solutions that meet individual requirements.

For further information, please go to: www.songwon.com.



