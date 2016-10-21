Intema Integrates eFlyerMaker With MatcherAnalytics to Deliver the Only Email Software for Personalized Campaigns Built on Predictive Analytics

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Intema Solutions Inc. ("Intema" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ITM)- With its integration of MatcherAnalytics, eFlyerMaker () is now the only email marketing software to offer predictive analytics as a standard feature. Clients can add personalized campaigns to the list of features that have positioned eFlyerMaker as a leading choice for engineering faster, easier and more engaging campaigns.

Predictive analytics allows for personalized campaigns that deliver unique content to every subscriber on a list. In this sense, it's above and beyond segmentation; it's also more advanced than mere behavioral targeting. The predictive analytics technology provided by empowers eFlyerMaker customers to automatically deploy individualized campaigns based on past, present and future actions. In addition, an API is available to users who wish to connect their email marketing to WordPress, Facebook or Magento content management systems.

User friendliness and powerful tools have helped eFlyerMaker cultivate a loyal following. The software includes a drag-and-drop tool to create dynamic, attractive emails in just minutes - no design skills necessary. With the preview tool, users can see exactly what their customers will see and make changes on the fly.

eFlyerMaker has also been designed to significantly increase the deliverability of email blasts. High-volume clients routinely see 25% improvement in this area. Email layouts are fully responsive, so subscribers will always see messages as they were meant to be seen. Detailed reporting and analytics offer actionable insights regarding campaign performance. Finally, live 24/7 phone support is ready to address any technical issues that might arise.

A logical complement to eFlyerMaker's software, MatcherAnalytics is a comprehensive digital marketing platform powered by machine learning and predictive algorithms. The platform assigns unique predictive scores to each product or piece of text content for each subscriber, leveraging proprietary keyword technology to zero in on customer needs and anticipate actions. MatcherAnalytics drives down marketing costs and improves customer relationships, ensuring rapid ROI. The platform empowers unique and personalized digital content for each client across all existing channels, making each customer his or her own segment.

Bringing new customers into the fold has always been the most resource intensive, yet important tasks of any marketing department. MatcherAnalytics has designed its technology to reign in these costs and to maximize retention once a new customer has been acquired.

"We're continuously looking for solution partners that enable us to extend our offerings and simplify email campaign deployment," says Sebastien Plourde, CIO of Intema Solutions. "Partnering provides an excellent opportunity to do that. We will build on this momentum in 2017, leveraging our industry-leading and disruptive email and predictive software model to capitalize on the fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar data marketing sphere."

Looking ahead, Intema plans to further grow the user base across each of its products by launching and promoting cutting-edge tools and features. The company has already put pressure on the world's largest email software providers to be more innovative.

About Intema SOLUTIONS Inc.

Intema has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovating technologies and cutting edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, the company provides a wide range of products and services including predictive marketing, email marketing as well as programming and integration. Intema owns eFlyerMaker and MatcherAnalytics.

