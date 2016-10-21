Scott Watson promoted to global chief creative officer at Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

(firmenpresse) - PARSIPPANY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (), and a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY) (), today announced Scott Watson has been elevated from EVP, chief creative officer of the NJ-based Ogilvy CommonHealth arm of Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, to global chief creative officer of the entire network.

In his new position, Mr. Watson will oversee all of the creative work produced by the Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide organization. He will also be charged with managing the global collaboration of the creative leads across the network.

Mr. Watson has been with Ogilvy CommonHealth since signing on with the group in 2005 as chief creative officer of Carbon (which later evolved to become an Ogilvy CommonHealth agency). Since 2006 he has supervised all of the creative teams within the NJ agency and has been responsible for all of the agency's campaigns from the conceptualization of ideas to the final execution of each individual client initiative. With 30 years of experience and countless creative accolades under his belt, including CLIO Healthcare Awards, MM&M Awards and Med Ad News MANNY Awards, Mr. Watson has had quite an impressive career in healthcare marketing. Starting out as a freelance art director for Hoffman-LaRoche in 1986, Mr. Watson continued to advance his career in this industry at Torre Lazur McCann, moving up from a group art supervisor to EVP, creative director, a post he held for six years before joining the Ogilvy network.

Mr. Watson shared, "Over the years in the varied roles I've held at Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, I've been fortunate to have worked side-by-side with some of the industry's most immensely talented people, and felt privileged to help guide them in their drive to produce the best and most compelling client work out there. Serving in the role of global creative lead provides me even greater connection to the wealth of creative talent across our global network; I'm looking forward to helping harness this massively diverse pool in our collective pursuit of creative excellence that produces optimal results for our client base."

Matt Giegerich, chairman & CEO of Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide said, "Scott is uniquely, creatively fearless and he inspires the creative best in all of us. He works tirelessly to leverage, connect and amplify our global creative community and he cares deeply about our people, our clients and the very human impact of our work. Scott is truly a one-of-a kind, larger-than-life talent and we are blessed to have him lead our global creative ranks."

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide is committed to creativity and effectiveness in healthcare communications, everywhere. Our global headquarters are in Parsippany, NJ, with additional hubs in New York, London, Paris and Singapore. We maintain multiple additional offices in markets critical to our clients' global aspirations. Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide provides marketing services including behavioral insights, content strategy and management, digital, interactive and new media services, marketing analytics and research, media planning and buying, medical education, payer marketing and market access, professional advertising and promotion, public affairs and relations, relationship marketing, sales training development, scientific communications, social media and social listening, and wellness and consumer advertising and promotion. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.

