European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2017 announced

(firmenpresse) - [London, 21 October 2016] IT Europa announced today that it will stage the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2017 in London on 30 March 2017. Now in their ninth year, the European IT & Software Excellence Awards have been designed to recognise and reward excellence in European software development and IT and Telecoms solutions provision. Firmly established as Europe's most prestigious IT Channel Awards, the European IT & Software Excellence Awards will bring together leading ISVs, Solution Providers and Systems Integrators from across Europe to demonstrate their ability to provide industry-leading IT solutions for their customers.



The awards are split into three sections. The first set of awards is for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and software developers and highlights the applications that they have developed and delivered for their customers. The second set of awards, for Systems Integrators, Solution VARs and MSPs acknowledges their skill and endeavour in delivering world class IT solutions for their customers. The final set of awards, for Suppliers, highlights those vendors, distributors and service providers who best support their channel partners to deliver excellence.



Software Innovation Solution of the Year

SaaS Solution of the Year

Government/Utilities Solution of the Year

Vertical Market Solution of the Year

Connected/Mobility Application Solution of the Year

Big Data, IoT or Analytics Solution of the Year

Information & Document Management Solution of the Year



Customer Experience/Management Solution of the Year

Security Solution of the Year

Big Data, IoT or Analytics Solution of the Year

Storage/Information Management Solution of the Year

Connected/Mobility Solution of the Year

Managed Service Solution of the Year

Public Sector and Utilities Solution of the Year



Vertical Solution of the Year

Datacentre Solution of the Year

Enterprise Solution of the Year

SME Solution of the Year



Finance/Support Services Provider of the Year

Distributor of the Year

Service Provider of the Year

Security Vendor of the Year

Software Vendor of the Year

Connected Technologies Vendor of the Year

Technology Vendor of the Year

Channel Programme of the Year



With the complexity of technology continuing to increase and new cloud-based and hybrid delivery models emerging, the role played by ISVs, solution providers and integrators in delivering real solutions to end-customers is becoming increasingly important, says Alan Norman, Managing Director of IT Europa. The European IT & Software Excellence Awards are the only pan-European awards to recognise excellence in the creation and delivery of real solutions and are intended to encourage the development of partnerships between vendors and solution providers across the IT and Telecoms industries.



Winners will be presented with their awards at the European IT & Software Excellence Awards Dinner on 30 March 2017 at The Royal Garden Hotel, London.



Organisations wishing to enter the European IT & Software Excellence Awards or interested in sponsorship opportunities can find further information at: www.iteawards.com. The closing date for entries is midnight on 10 February 2017. The Awards dinner is co-located with the European Software & Solutions Summit 2017 (www.eusss.com) which incorporates the European ISV Convention 2017 which will be staged during the day on 30 March 2017.





http://www.realwire.com/releases/European-IT-Software-Excellence-Awards-2017-announced



IT Europa is the leading provider of strategic business intelligence, news and analysis on the European IT marketplace and the primary channels that serve it. In addition to its news services, the company markets a range of database reports and organises European conferences and events for the IT and Telecoms sectors. For further details visit: www.iteuropa.com

