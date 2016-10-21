WSP Announces Third Quarter 2016 Results Release Date

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") will announce its 2016 third quarter results on November 8, 2016. A conference call will be held on the same day at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-647-788-4922 or 1-877-223-4471 (toll-free).

A presentation of the 2016 third quarter highlights and results will be available on the same day at in the Investor section, under Presentations & Events.

A replay of the call will be available until November 18, 2016. The telephone numbers to access the replay of the call are 1-416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367 (toll-free), access code 77044178. The replay of the conference call will also be available in the Investor section of the WSP website under Presentations & Events, in the days following the event.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world's leading professional services firms, WSP provides technical expertise and strategic advice to clients in the Property & Buildings, Transportation & Infrastructure, Environment, Industry, Resources (including Mining and Oil & Gas) and Power & Energy sectors. WSP also offers highly specialised services in project delivery and strategic consulting. Its experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design, program and construction management professionals. With approximately 34,000 people in 500 offices across 40 countries, WSP is well positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects under its WSP and WSP - Parsons Brinckerhoff brands.

Contacts:

Isabelle Adjahi

Vice President, Investor Relations

and Corporate Communications

WSP Global Inc.



514-340-0046, ext. 5648





