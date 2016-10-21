Enbridge Gas Distribution Launches the Energy School Challenge

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- As public focus is drawn to creating a lower carbon future, Enbridge Gas Distribution (Enbridge) is excited to launch its Energy School Challenge (the Challenge). The Challenge will engage secondary students in energy efficiency and natural gas conservation, while they compete against other schools to save energy.

Life takes energy, and that's why Enbridge wants to help schools understand how to manage their energy use more efficiently. Through the Challenge, students will help their school save energy by participating in conservation activities, making positive behavioral changes associated with the school's energy usage, reporting on these activities, and measuring progress. Students can then transfer their classroom knowledge to real-life scenarios at home.

Participating secondary schools will have access to the Challenge curriculum materials that will guide students through learning opportunities and activities. The school will receive points for the completion of the Challenge activities and curriculum. In addition, each school will receive free access to an online energy dashboard where they can view their energy consumption.

Enbridge will award $3,000 to the school with the most points; the second and third place schools will receive $2,000 and $1,000 respectively.

The Challenge will run from October 2016 to April 2017, with awards given out during Earth Week 2017. More information can be found at

Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc. has a more than 165-year history and is Canada's largest natural gas distribution company. It is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Enbridge has ranked as one of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations for the past seven years and was also named as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in 2015. Enbridge Gas Distribution and its affiliates distribute natural gas to over two million customers in Ontario, Quebec, New York State and New Brunswick. For more information, visit or follow us on Twitter (at)EnbridgeGasNews.

