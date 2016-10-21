Han-Power® T: Rapid network expansion with 3xPushPull Power

Sensors to be linked to the periphery of industrial production processes securely

(PresseBox) - HARTING has added a distributor for power supply for a voltage range up to 48 V to the Han-Power® T series: Han-Power® T with 3 HARTING PushPull Power connectors enables actuators and sensors to be linked to the periphery of industrial production processes rapidly and securely.

The latest model in the Han-Power® T series provides a PushPull connection for the power inlet, power outlet and user connection. The system has a rated current of 12 A and rated voltage of 48 V. The range of the whole series extends from 12 A to 40 A, and rated voltages from 48 V to 690 V.

Han-Power® T products provide particularly robust connection: with the PushPull Power version, faulty connection is prevented by a polarisation set into the insulator. This acts as a block if pins or socket contacts are connected to each other with the wrong polarity. Users will hear a click when the right connection is made. The connection is resistant to vibration and cannot be broken unintentionally ? the housing and integrated locking mechanism have to be pulled back every time before opening (PushPull technology).

The Han-Power® T series delivers clear benefits: Han-Power® T connectors are quick and easy to push in and pull out. Even people who are not qualified electricians can build the necessary supply structures for machine modules and entire production lines using this technology. Plug & Play assembly based on HARTING PushPull Power technology also reduces commissioning time considerably.





HARTING AG&Co. KG

