       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Research & Development


Han-Power® T: Rapid network expansion with 3xPushPull Power

Sensors to be linked to the periphery of industrial production processes securely

ID: 502061
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(PresseBox) - HARTING has added a distributor for power supply for a voltage range up to 48 V to the Han-Power® T series: Han-Power® T with 3 HARTING PushPull Power connectors enables actuators and sensors to be linked to the periphery of industrial production processes rapidly and securely.
The latest model in the Han-Power® T series provides a PushPull connection for the power inlet, power outlet and user connection. The system has a rated current of 12 A and rated voltage of 48 V. The range of the whole series extends from 12 A to 40 A, and rated voltages from 48 V to 690 V.
Han-Power® T products provide particularly robust connection: with the PushPull Power version, faulty connection is prevented by a polarisation set into the insulator. This acts as a block if pins or socket contacts are connected to each other with the wrong polarity. Users will hear a click when the right connection is made. The connection is resistant to vibration and cannot be broken unintentionally ? the housing and integrated locking mechanism have to be pulled back every time before opening (PushPull technology).
The Han-Power® T series delivers clear benefits: Han-Power® T connectors are quick and easy to push in and pull out. Even people who are not qualified electricians can build the necessary supply structures for machine modules and entire production lines using this technology. Plug & Play assembly based on HARTING PushPull Power technology also reduces commissioning time considerably.



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: PresseBox
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/21/2016 - 13:51
Language: English
News-ID 502061
Character count: 1632
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: HARTING AG&Co. KG
Stadt: Espelkamp


Number of hits: 69

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Research & Development




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.037
Registriert Heute: 15
Registriert Gestern: 25
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 219


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z