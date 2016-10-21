       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
The exhaust gas standards for diesel engines will be more strict in the upcoming years

(PresseBox) - In order to meet the todays Euro 6 standard, car manufacturers rely on the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) method. To comply with those EU emissions regulations, diesel vehicles with SCR systems require AdBlue® which has to be refueled at regular intervals.
However, the common AdBlue dispensers at petrol stations, which were installed in recent years, primarily serve the supply of trucks with larger AdBlue tanks. Due to the incompatible AdBlue dispensing valve, used by trucks the filling of small car tanks is currently not possible.
The filling of the urea with a canister is not comfortable and easy. Showing also lacquer damage caused by the contact with AdBlue.
For an efficient and easy fueling with AdBlue ZUWA offers a new designed refueling system.
DELPHINE PRO
For fast and automatic AdBlue refueling of cars and transporters / vans.
The new system fulfills all the requirements of the car shops and is easily transportable and allows a safe refueling of the vehicles with AdBlue®. The Delphin PRO consists of a sturdy chassis on which the AdBlue® barrels are located. Just push a button and the electro pump is starting. The vehicle is then fully refueled when the pump stops automatically. No overfilling and no dripping!



Date: 10/21/2016 - 13:44
