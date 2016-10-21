Han® 3A stainless steel coupling housing for corrosive operating environments

Covering nearly all industrial requirements

(PresseBox) - Han-INOX®, the connector series in premium non-rusting stainless steel, now has a coupling housing in the Han® 3A size. Designed for the toughest conditions, the Han-INOX® connector series operates in areas that were previously unthinkable because of the extremely demanding conditions.

This includes outdoor applications and use in the food industry and process technology. Like the Han® series, the Han-INOX® series has a modular design. Combinable with an extensive range of contact applications, the series can be used in a variety of areas - from energy supply to data transfer.

Han-INOX® series connectors are available in two sizes. The smaller Han® 3A version can be used for carrying both powerful current up to 40 A and 690 V and sensitive data signals ? via the Ethernet, for example. Even high-density contact inserts with 21 contacts are available for the small version of the Han-INOX® product.

The bigger Han® 10B version allows the use of both standard contact inserts with up to 42 contacts and the Han-Modular® system, currently comprising over 50 different modules and covering nearly all industrial requirements. This means that combined connections can be made involving power, data, signals and/or compressed air in corrosive conditions.





PressRelease by

HARTING AG&Co. KG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016 - 13:44

Language: English

News-ID 502064

Character count: 1371

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: HARTING AG&Co. KG

Stadt: Espelkamp





Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease