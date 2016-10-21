HousingWire Appoints New National Sales Director

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- HousingWire, the nation's leading news source for the U.S. housing economy, today announced that Jennifer Watson Laws will assume the position of National Sales Director at HousingWire. With over 18 years in advertising and marketing, and 11 years with The Wall Street Journal, Jennifer is an experienced sales executive with a career spanning digital, print and out-of-home platforms. She is a native of Colorado and a graduate of the University of Arizona.

"I am thrilled to be joining HousingWire at such an exciting time," said Jennifer Waston Laws. "As a digital first publication, HousingWire is well positioned in the marketplace to continue to be an industry leader for both our readers and advertising partners. I look forward to leading the sales team and delivering superior results to our clients."

As National Sales Director, Jennifer will be responsible for managing the sales department and will lead all sales and business development efforts. Jennifer will also work closely with the Executive Team on the development and implementation of new products and solutions as HousingWire continues to move markets forward.

"Jennifer is a highly experienced and knowledgeable media sales leader. Her expertise and leadership will help HousingWire continue to innovate and ensure our clients achieve and surpass objectives," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HousingWire. "We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the HousingWire team. Jennifer has an incredible background and has a clear passion for helping clients and developing team members."

HousingWire is the nation's leading source of news and information for U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Winner of numerous awards, including a FOLIO Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in B-to-B Banking/Business/Finance, HousingWire has also been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International. Learn more at .

