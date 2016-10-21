Huawei Releases Gigaband Network Development White Paper

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Today, Huawei released its Gigaband Network Development White Paper at the Broadband World Forum (BBWF). This white paper is the industry's first guide for developing Gigaband networks with higher efficiency and lower cost. This is a new contribution that Huawei as a leader in the ultra-broadband industry has made for the development of global Gigaband industry and also proven its industry leadership.

It has become a consensus of the entire society and ICT industry that Gigaband is the basis of a smart society in the next 10 years and the foundation for sustainable global social and economic development. For the last two years, Huawei has been conducting industry surveys for exploring how to promote and deal with Gigaband development challenges. Based on more than 10 years of experience in ultra-broadband development and in-depth research efforts of more than 30 experts in the broadband field, Huawei officially released this white paper to the entire industry.

This white paper covers the practices and global typical cases of fiber to the home (FTTH), copper cable, coaxial cable, and wireless access modes. It is also discussed in the white paper that cost and efficiency are the core challenges of Gigaband network development and ultra-broadband network construction cost mainly lies in optical fiber deployment requirements, such as network planning, fiber engineering, and project management. The average cost of active devices such as the optical line terminal (OLT) and optical network unit (ONU) in FTTH accounts for only a small portion of less than 10% of the total cost of ultra-broadband access.

For infrastructure network construction, the white paper focuses on cost reduction, efficiency increase, and penetration rate increase and proposes nine solutions: infrastructure synergy, industry alliance cooperation, electricity infrastructure monetization, construction regulation optimization, business innovation, network planning tool, resource transaction, innovative engineering technology and delivery management.

The white paper also highlights that copper and coaxial networks are still existing valuable resources and operators can achieve smooth network evolution in a smarter way by improving equipment capabilities and using efficient site delivery solutions. For example, based on G.fast and DOCSIS3.1, copper and coaxial networks will be able to provide gigabit access for users. For coordinated deployment of wired and wireless accesses, the white paper summarizes that microwave backhaul helps operators overcome geographic barriers in wired network deployment, and provides up to 10 Gb/s backhaul bandwidth.

The release of this white paper will help global ultra-broadband industry partners better understand key problems in Gigaband network development, and will encourage supervision institutions, operators, contractors, and vendors to make joint efforts to achieve Gigaband business success. Huawei would like to take this opportunity to team up with global industry partners to build a better-connected world.

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider.

