Leading Edge Materials Partners with the LEAP Synergy Project in Sweden

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials") or ("the Company") (TSX VENTURE: LEM)(OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to announce that Swedish government funding has been committed for the Large Area Electronic Platform (LEAP) project, of which Leading Edge Materials is a founding partner. A total of 13 million Swedish Kronor (approximately US$1.5 million) has been committed by KK-Stiftelsen, a fund that supports research and expertise development at Sweden's newer universities.

The LEAP project aims to identify low-cost, large-scale solutions for the production of low carbon energy, with focus on three sub-projects. A "glass-on-paper" sub-project will develop a substrate for printed electronics; a "printed conductor" project will develop methods for the printing of metal and graphene-based conductors; and a "thermoelectric" sub-project will demonstrate a printed thermoelectric generator using materials develop in the other sub-projects. The printed thermoelectric generator will convert waste heat to electrical energy.

Leading Edge Materials shall provide graphite and graphene based-materials for this important Swedish research project.

Blair Way, President and CEO, stated "We are proud to be partnered with this innovative group of companies and look forward to providing further updates on our contribution to the LEAP project."

The LEAP research project shall contribute key knowledge for the rapidly expanding markets in the harvesting (solar cells and thermoelectric generators) and storage (batteries and supercapacitors) of low carbon energy. Seven industry partners from different positions along the value chain are participating, all of which have the opportunity to seek market applications.

The qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 for the Woxna project, Blair Way, President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

Forward-Looking Information. Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are Forward-Looking Statements. Forward-Looking Statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "can," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-Looking Statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-Looking Statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the Forward-Looking Statements including, among other things, timing of the research under the LEAP project; the Company has yet to generate a profit from its activities; there can be no guarantee that the estimates of quantities or qualities of minerals disclosed in the Company's public record will be economically recoverable; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; competition with other companies within the mining industry; the success of the Company is largely dependent upon the performance of its directors and officers and the Company's ability to attract and train key personnel; changes in world metal markets and equity markets beyond the Company's control; mineral resources are, in the large part, estimates and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of recovery will be realized; production rates and capital and other costs may vary significantly from estimates; changes in corporate goals and strategies, unexpected geological conditions; and delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the Forward-Looking Statements, and the assumptions on which such Forward-Looking Statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the Forward-Looking Statements are based will occur. Forward-Looking Statements herein are made as at the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by law, the Company does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these Forward-Looking Statements.

