REMINDER/Media Advisory: Minister Wilson-Raybould to Hold Media Availability
(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, P.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will make an announcement regarding legislation on the victim surcharge.
Contacts: Valerie Gervais Press Secretary Office of the Minister of Justice 613-992-4621
Media Relations Office Department of Justice Canada 613-957-4207
