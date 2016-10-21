FlitWays Signs Distribution Agreement with Xerox for Ground Transportation in the United States

(firmenpresse) - CULVER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- FlitWays (OTC PINK: CATQ), a Los Angeles-based ground travel technology company, today announced that it has signed a Distribution Agreement with Xerox to provide ride supply for the Xerox: Go City apps, currently live in Los Angeles (Xerox: Go LA) and Denver (Xerox: Go Denver) with more cities on the way. The Distribution Agreement was executed following positive results from a pilot program. FlitWays Technology, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cataca Resources, Inc.

FlitWays founder Tobi Mac commented, "This is a huge victory for FlitWays, Xerox, and for the cities of Los Angeles and Denver. With the launch of our new partnership, we have an opportunity to actually change the future of commuting in metropolitan areas, starting with our own hometown of Los Angeles."

Using the Xerox: Go City apps, commuters in Los Angeles and Denver can schedule reliable and affordable complete door-to-door ground travel service. The Xerox: Go LA, and Xerox: Go Denver apps give commuters the flexibility to select a ride and to find multiple routes with different methods of transportation, including buses, bikes, and rideshares.

Mr. Mac concluded, "With many more Xerox Go apps planned for other cities around the country and internationally, we expect our ground travel network will book an increasingly larger number of trips as this rollout continues and awareness of our service expands."

FlitWays, a Los Angeles-based travel technology company, offers Pre-Booked and On-Demand ground transportation in 170 cities around the world -- including rideshares, taxis, black cars, and airport shuttles. Currently servicing over 400 airports with a fleet of over 20,000 vehicles, FlitWays is there to handle all travel ride needs. FlitWays provides security and peace of mind for both business and private travelers with secure booking and all-inclusive rates.

For additional information regarding FlitWays, visit .

Additional information regarding FlitWays Technology, Inc. and Cataca Resources can also be found in the Company's most recent filings with SEC at and further Company press releases.

