Freddie Mac Prices $217 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J08

(firmenpresse) - MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates () that are backed by underlying collateral consisting of supplemental multifamily mortgages. The company expects to issue approximately $217 million in K Certificates (K-J08 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about October 28, 2016.

Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner: Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

Co-Managers: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman, Sachs and Co., Jeffries LLC and Stern Brothers & Co.

The K-J08 Offering Circular Supplement: [pdf]

Freddie Mac Multifamily [pdf]

database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages

The K-J08 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2016-KJ08 Mortgage Trust (K-J08 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-J08 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class B and R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-J08 Certificates.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company's business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any securities of Freddie Mac or any other issuer. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. A description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at and the SEC's Web site at .

Freddie Mac was established by Congress in 1970 to provide liquidity, stability and affordability to the nation's residential mortgage markets. Freddie Mac supports communities across the nation by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Today Freddie Mac is making home possible for approximately one in four home borrowers and is the largest source of financing for multifamily housing. Additional information is available at , Twitter and Freddie Mac's blog .

