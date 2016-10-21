Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Announces Details of Proposed ETF Conversions

(firmenpresse) - OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (TSX: HBF.UN), Healthcare Leaders Income Fund (TSX: HHL.UN), US Buyback Leaders Fund (TSX: HUL.UN) and Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund (TSX: HPF.UN) (the "Funds") announce that, pursuant to a final prospectus dated October 14, 2016, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories in connection with the conversion of the Funds from a closed-end fund to an exchange traded fund, the Class A Units and Class U Units of the Funds, as applicable, will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, October 24, 2016 under the following ticker symbols:

The TSX has conditionally approved the listing of the Class U Units, subject to the fulfillment of the TSX requirements.

Prior to the conversions, each Fund was a closed-end fund (as Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund, Healthcare Leaders Income Fund, US Buyback Leaders Fund and Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund).

As previously announced by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc., the manager of the Funds (the "Manager"), the conversions were approved at adjourned special meetings of unitholders held concurrently on September 19, 2016, as more particularly described in the management information circular that was mailed to unitholders on or about August 17, 2016.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc., the manager of the Funds (the "Manager") believes that the Conversions will benefit existing unitholders of the Funds because, as exchange-traded funds, the Funds will offer greater market liquidity and efficient trading as well as participation in potential benefits from economies of scale through the continuous offering of units.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents. The information contained herein is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any security. Such an offer can only be made by prospectus or other applicable offering document.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

1-866-998-8298.





http://www.harvestportfolios.com/



