Global Equity International, Inc. and Subsidiaries - "Next Steps to Closing the Circle"

(firmenpresse) - DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- (OTCQB: GEQU) and its fully-owned subsidiaries and ("GEP" - ) a specialist consultancy firm with offices located in Dubai and London, would like to announce that the Board of Directors have firmly decided to commence the process of acquiring Regulated Funds under Management initially in the United Kingdom.

In common with the overall financial services sector, the micro fund management market is undergoing significant changes. Our Company would like to take advantage of these changes and acquire a significant selection of International and United Kingdom based Financial Advisory Firms with funds under management and via acquisition create a subsidiary under one efficient and cost effective umbrella that will provide long term revenue for Global Equity International Inc. and its fully owned subsidiaries.

A "Fund Division" of our Company, Global Equity, will provide long term stability via revenue, attractive value by paying up to three times profits and short term income from both the "Fund Division" and our Company due to our ability to then self-finance deals and ultimately "Close the circle."

Major Keys to Success:

Extensive and deep knowledge of the "Fund Management" sector.

25 years of experience within management of this type of business.

Close relationships with existing target companies to be acquired.

Timing.

Broadened product portfolio for clients (cross border opportunities).

Reduced General and Administrative expenses once consolidated.

Management previously created a similar company with US$2.2 Billion of Funds under Management.

To date we have identified four Funds under Management that we are interested in acquiring. The total amount of money under management would be approximately US$200,000,000 and total annual net profits vary between 1% and 1.5% of the fund value. These regulated and licensed Financial Advisory Firms with Funds under Management can be acquired for small multiples and with certain amounts paid up-front and the balance as a form of buy-out over time which will end up being self-funded from the revenues we intend to acquire. Each of these target Funds are based in the UK and are highly regulated by the UK FCA ().

Once we have acquired at least two of the Financial Advisory Firms with Funds under Management that we have on our shortlist, within 12 months, we will create a "Global Equity Special Opportunities Fund" that will be established in a regulated market thus allowing us, over time, to move certain pockets of money from the Funds under Management we acquire into our own fund thus allowing us to finance our own clients and by virtue increase the overall profitability, speed of transaction and deal making capability of the group.

, "Over the last 6 years we have slowly but surely built a professional team and a solid and very substantial network around us. Now the time has come to take the next step in order to "close the circle" on our business model. I travelled to the United Kingdom two weeks ago and met with certain significant people within the sector with a view of posing to them our idea of commencing an acquisition trail on various UK Regulated Funds. The idea was received with great enthusiasm, so much so that I and my CFO, Enzo Taddei, will be travelling back to the UK this coming Monday to follow up on my previous conversations and also to meet with all four potential acquisition targets with a view to agree on the basic terms of acquisition with each of them, and to set a timeframe to commence our comprehensive due diligence. Also I have spoken to various of our financial partners about assisting us to source the funding required, initially via debt only, to acquire the various targeted Financial Advisory Firms with Funds under Management and we have received an extremely positive response. We are feeling very bullish about getting these Funds acquired in the next 3 to 4 months. I personally have extensive experience in this type of business hence I know how profitable it can be. I also know that with a little "TLC" we can make the net profits of these funds substantially higher in time."

Global Equity International Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries GEP Equity Holdings Limited and Global Equity Partners Plc., advises worldwide business leaders with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of a global presence. With offices in Dubai and London, Global Equity has developed significant relationships in the US, UK, Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realizing their full value and potential by bringing them to external capital and resources that place an emphasis on collaborative thinking. Furthermore, because Global Equity has offices in key financial centres of the world, they are able to introduce their clients to a unique opportunity of listing their shares on any one of the many stock exchanges worldwide.

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other SEC filings for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Director & CEO of Global Equity International Inc.



Tel. (UAE) + (971) 42 767 576

Email:



Director & CFO of Global Equity International Inc.

Tel. (US) + 1 321 200 0142

Email:

Global Equity International Inc.

