Votacall Awarded a 2016 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

The Votacall Business-Class Hosted VoIP Phone System Honored as an Elite VoIP Communications Solution

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- announced today that they have been awarded the 2016 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winner for exceptional VoIP reliability, user experience and feature set.

Votacall is a leading provider of customer-centric telephony solutions for businesses worldwide. Known for promoting the Customer Experience above all else, Votacall has set a new standard of excellence in the Hosted VoIP market that is based on constant innovation, technical expertise and ongoing client support delivered by their award winning Hosted VoIP Support Team.

"We are truly honored to be named the 2016 Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winner and to be considered a leader in the competitive Hosted VoIP space," said Andy DeAngelis, Chief Operating Officer, Votacall. "We are constantly looking to push the Hosted VoIP innovation and customer experience envelope and this recognition is a testament to our tireless commitment to enhancing our product and our user experience. With a healthy road map ahead of us, Votacall looks forward to continued success in the Hosted VoIP market."

"Congratulations to Votacall for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. Votacall has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers," stated , CEO, TMC.

Votacall is a leading provider of Cloud-based voice solutions and business communication systems with an expertise in VoIP, Unified Communications (UC) and Call Center design and deployment. Votacall is committed to delivering the latest best in class offerings to our end users through constant market and product research. Our approach allows our customer base to stay ahead of the technological curve at the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in the industry. The Votacall tag line states that you must INNOVATE to effectively COMMUNICATE. We base our organization and its daily operations on those two words. The world is changing, technology is changing, organizations are changing, it is of the utmost significance that you partner with a company that respects and embraces change. Please visit our website

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit .

TMC is a global, integrated media company that supports clients' goals by building communities in print, online, and face to face. TMC publishes multiple magazines including , , , and . TMCnet is the leading source of news and articles for the communications and technology industries, and is read by as many as one million unique visitors monthly. TMC produces a variety of trade events, including , the world's leading business technology event, as well as industry events: Asterisk World; AstriCon; ChannelVision (CVx) Expo; DevCon5 - HTML5 & Mobile App Developer Conference; IoT Evolution Conference & Expo; IoT Evolution Developers Conference; MSP Expo; Real Time Web Communications and more.

