Silicon Valley Fashion Week?! Kicks Off with the Highest of High-Tech Fashion

Limited Tickets Available for Friday and Saturday Fashion Shows at San Francisco's Hottest New Venue, GANTRY at NEMA

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Last night, Betabrand and Zappos.com kicked off the second annual Silicon Valley Fashion Week?!, bringing more tech to the fashion world than ever before. From drones to robots, LED clothing, wearable art and even bras, Silicon Valley is making its mark in fashion.

The event featured the unveiling of the "Smarthole Hoodie" by Pebble's Mark Solomon, human data-driven pieces by Switch Embassy's , progressive headpiece fashion from , and more. It was a madcap mash-up of the worlds of technology and style that couldn't happen anywhere else.

But if you missed the action last night, there are two more action packed nights to enjoy. Tonight will be the most photographed fashion show on earth in partnership with SmugMug.The runway will feature premiere bold, LED outfits from , body art built on 3D scans from , and gives us clothing that shows how you really feel. And Saturday will be the grand finale and costume contest. True Mania!

Betabrand CEO Chris Lindland encourages attendees to get ready for a show that is truly one of a kind, "All the insanity of the Internet hits the runway! The nucleus of the designs come from the Maker movement, wearable tech world, and Burning Man - all of which make amazing contributions to costuming and popular culture, but lack a runway to call their own. We built one for them."

To attend, purchase tickets for $20 at . To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact , and media passes are available by contacting . See you later, innovator.

San Francisco-based Betabrand is a crowdfunding clothing company that releases new designs daily. Notable inventions include: , , , , , , and .

Established in 1999, Zappos.com, operated by Zappos IP, Inc., has quickly become the leading destination in online apparel and footwear sales by striving to provide shoppers with the best possible service and selection. Zappos.com currently showcases millions of products from over 1,000 clothing and shoe brands. Zappos.com is also proud to be rated ELITE by STELLAService and was named a J.D. Power 2011 Customer Service Champion, one of only 40 companies so named in the U.S. More information about the customer service philosophy, unique culture, and job openings can be found at . More information about Zappos Insights, and its business membership program can be found at . Zappos.com is a subsidiary of (AMZN) Amazon.com.

