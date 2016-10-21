CrossAmerica Partners LP: To Announce Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Results On November 7

CrossAmerica Partners to Announce



Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Results on November 7







ALLENTOWN, PA, October 21, 2016 - CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) today

announced that the Partnership will release its third quarter results after the

market closes on Monday, November 7. In conjunction with the news release,

management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, at 9:00 a.m.

Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time).



The conference call numbers are 888-517-2513 or 847-619-6533 and the passcode

for both is 5854572#. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the

related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial

measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will

be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica

website (www.crossamericapartners.com). To listen to the audio webcast, go to

http://www.crossamericapartners.com/investors/webcasts-

presentations/page.aspx?id=1107.



After the live conference call, a replay will be available for a period of

thirty days. The replay numbers are 888-843-7419 or 630-652-3042 and the

passcode for both is 5854572#. An archive of the webcast will be available on

the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at

http://www.crossamericapartners.com/investors/webcasts-

presentations/page.aspx?id=1107 within 24 hours after the call for a period of

sixty days.





About CrossAmerica Partners LP



CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels and

owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor

fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of

CST Brands, Inc., one of the largest independent retailers of motor fuels and

convenience merchandise in North America. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners



LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the

United States and distributes fuel to more than 1,190 locations and owns or

leases more than 800 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 29 states, the

Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands,

including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo and

Marathon. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest

distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for

additional brands. For additional information, please visit

www.crossamericapartners.com.



Contacts



Investors:

Randy Palmer, 210-692-2160

Karen Yeakel, 610-625-8005



Media:

Lisa Koenig, 210-692-2659



The DeBerry Group

Melissa Ludwig or Trish DeBerry, 210-223-2772







