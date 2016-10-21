Savaria Announces 2016 Third Quarter Results Release Date

(firmenpresse) - LAVAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Savaria Corporation ("Savaria") (TSX: SIS), one of North America's leaders in the accessibility industry, will release its 2016 third quarter results after market hours on November 2nd, 2016.

Savaria Corporation () is one of North America's leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged to increase their mobility and independence. The diversity of its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, as well as elevators for home and commercial use. In addition, it converts and adapts vehicles to be wheelchair accessible. It also operates a network of franchisees and corporate stores through which new and recycled accessibility equipment is sold, as well as vehicle conversion in certain locations. Savaria operates a plant located in Huizhou (China), which increases its competitive edge. The Corporation records more than 60% of its revenue outside Canada, primarily in the United States. It operates a sales network of some 400 retailers and affiliates in North America and employs some 500 people. Its principal places of business are located in Laval (Quebec), Brampton (Ontario) and Huizhou (China).

