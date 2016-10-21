Playworld(R) Unveils Unity(R) Connect at ASLA Annual Meeting and Expo

Towering, Modern Play System on Display in Booth #621

(firmenpresse) - NEW ORLEANS, LA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Playworld, a leading commercial playground equipment manufacturer committed to saving outdoor unstructured play, will debut Unity Connect at the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) Annual Meeting and Expo in New Orleans (October 21-24, 2016). A towering, modern and modular play system, Connect encourages older kids to put down technology, get out of the house and engage in face-to-face interactions and physical activity,

Visitors to Playworld's booth (#621) will have the opportunity to experience Connect firsthand. Created for ages 5-12, the system focuses on bringing children together by providing areas for them to meet, move and define their own paths of play. Various play components of this system feature networks of rope, providing children with dynamic movement, unpredictable challenge and open-ended play opportunities. With both traditional and brand new play events, Connect offers kids a wealth of physical, sensory and social benefits.

"Connect showcases the endless play opportunities that emerge from meaningful design," said Michael Laris, vice president, Global Innovation for PlayPower, Playworld's parent company. "The simple yet unique system allows children to create their own experiences while promoting cooperation. Whether it be playing or relaxing, Connect offers everyone a space for face-to-face interaction, and we're excited to watch ASLA attendees experience it for themselves."

Connect is a hub of the larger Unity Collection -- freestanding products that marry exceptional design with unprecedented play value and form a decentralized playground layout, allowing children to move around, explore and discover new ways to play.

Also featured in Playworld's booth are PlayCubes, iconic structures revived through a partnership with architect Richard Dattner. The distinctive, modular design was recreated for even more physical, social and cognitive play value and engagement. The geometric form invites imagination and exploration with undefined paths and varying handholds for climbing. Negative spaces invite kids to play in, on, and through PlayCubes.

Playworld, a division of PlayPower®, Inc., believes The World Needs Play®. Play is vital to everyone's health and well-being. It's something you are never too young or too old to enjoy. We develop playground environments where creativity is king, belly laughs are welcome and children make the rules. Playworld equipment is designed to unleash the transformational power of play so bodies grow stronger and imagination can take flight. For 45 years, Playworld has created innovative, inclusive and meaningful outdoor play experiences for all ages and abilities. Come play with us.

PlayPower is a global leader in the recreation industry. The company is headquartered in North Carolina, with manufacturing facilities in Missouri, Pennsylvania, Texas, Sweden and the United Kingdom. PlayPower brands include Playworld®, Miracle® Recreation, Little Tikes® Commercial, Soft Play®, HAGS®, EZ Dock® and USA Shade. PlayPower's vision is To Inspire the World to Play through its mission of Creating Outstanding Play Environments for All Ages and Abilities. More information is available at . PlayPower is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Company, LLC and is actively seeking add-on acquisitions.

