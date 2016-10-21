Secucloud Endpoint Protection achieves detection rate of 99.92 per cent
(firmenpresse) - Hamburg, Germany. 21 October 2016 People now use their smartphone to access the internet more than any other device so it is no surprise that there has been an exponential increase in the number of mobile threats. The independent security institute AV-TEST regularly conducts a survey of the top security solutions for Android smartphones in order to test their performance and give users some well-founded guidance on finding the right solution for their needs. According to this research, the mobile security app from the German provider Secucloud has made it into the top solutions on its first attempt. With a detection rate of 99.92 per cent, the newcomer came straight in to the global top 5 of the 27 products tested. It was placed above such well-known names as Symantec, Intel McAfee and GData.
This was already the second accolade from AV-TEST, as it won the AV-TEST Innovation Award for its cloud-based security concept in September. The companys focus on innovative, high-performance security technologies is also reflected in the tests on the Endpoint Protection mobile solution. This extends the Germany-based firms solution portfolio with a standalone security app that users can implement independently of its flagship cloud solution, the Elastic Cloud Security System (ECS2). Like ECS2, Endpoint Protection is also based on Secuclouds Global Cloud Intelligence technology, which analyses all the customers internet traffic to check for malicious content and suspicious behaviour patterns. In this way, the solution detects new threats in real time and ensures comprehensive protection for users.
Its fantastic that our solution achieved such a great result on the first attempt, says Dennis Monner, CEO of Secucloud. Especially in view of the fact that it has enormous potential to evolve. We submitted our version number 0.57 for this new test, whereas most of our competitors participated with version numbers of 14 and higher. This excellent result is yet more proof of the impressive performance of our Global Cloud Intelligence, which we want to bring up to a detection rate of one hundred per cent.
About Secucloud
Secucloud is the first German-based provider of a comprehensive, completely cloud-based, enterprise-class security system for telcos and mobile phone operators. The modular Elastic Cloud Security System (ECS2) is installed directly into the carriers network infrastructure, enabling it to protect its customers from all cyber-threats on the internet in a centralised way. Customers do not need to install any software on their devices, so no setup or maintenance is required. The Secucloud solution scales elastically and can protect up to 100 million users effectively and in real time. While customers are surfing the web, the various analysers in ECS2 scans all data traffic for malicious and damaging content. To ensure extensive protection, Secucloud combines multiple powerful security technologies, including multi-AV engines, next generation firewall, packet analysers (including deep packet inspection as well as IDS and IPS systems), global cloud intelligence, DNS layer analysers, SSL scan decision, trust & reputation analysers, APT sandbox analysers and content analysers.
