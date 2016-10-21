Canadian Securities Regulators announce dates for British Columbia roundtables on CSA Consultation Paper 33-404

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today announced the dates for the British Columbia Securities Commission's (BCSC) roundtables to further explore issues raised in Proposals to Enhance the Obligations of Advisers, Dealers and Representatives Toward Their Clients, which proposes regulatory action to improve the client-registrant relationship. The dates for roundtables to be held by other CSA jurisdictions were announced in a previous on September 22, 2016.

The BCSC will be holding roundtable sessions on the following dates:

The BCSC will hold four focussed sessions and one open session. As previously announced, other CSA members have scheduled roundtables on the following dates:

Additional details regarding the roundtable sessions, and how stakeholders can participate, will be provided closer to the event dates by the respective regulators. CSA members not holding a roundtable session may conduct other forms of stakeholder consultations in their respective jurisdictions.

The consultation paper, which includes a list of 68 consultation questions, can be found on CSA members' websites.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

