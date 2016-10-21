(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today announced the dates for the British Columbia Securities Commission's (BCSC) roundtables to further explore issues raised in Proposals to Enhance the Obligations of Advisers, Dealers and Representatives Toward Their Clients, which proposes regulatory action to improve the client-registrant relationship. The dates for roundtables to be held by other CSA jurisdictions were announced in a previous on September 22, 2016.
The BCSC will be holding roundtable sessions on the following dates:
The BCSC will hold four focussed sessions and one open session. As previously announced, other CSA members have scheduled roundtables on the following dates:
Additional details regarding the roundtable sessions, and how stakeholders can participate, will be provided closer to the event dates by the respective regulators. CSA members not holding a roundtable session may conduct other forms of stakeholder consultations in their respective jurisdictions.
The consultation paper, which includes a list of 68 consultation questions, can be found on CSA members' websites.
The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.
Contacts:
Alison Walker
British Columbia Securities Commission
604-899-6713
Nicole Tuncay
Alberta Securities Commission
403-297-4008
Jason (Jay) Booth
Manitoba Securities Commission
204-945-1660
Jane Anderson
Nova Scotia Securities Commission
902-424-0179
John O'Brien
Office of the Superintendent of Securities
Newfoundland and Labrador
709-729-4909
Jeff Mason
Nunavut Securities Office
867-975-6591
Shannon McMillan
Financial and Consumer Affairs
Authority of Saskatchewan
306-798-4160
Kristen Rose
Ontario Securities Commission
416-593-2336
Sylvain Theberge
Autorite des marches financiers
514-940-2176
Andrew Nicholson
Financial and Consumer Services
Commission, New Brunswick
506-658-3021
Janice Callbeck
Office of the Superintendent of Securities
P.E.I.
902-368-6288
Rhonda Horte
Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities
867-667-5466
Tom Hall
Office of the Superintendent of Securities
Northwest Territories
867-767-9305
More information:
http://www.csa-acvm.ca
Date: 10/21/2016 - 15:00
Language: English
News-ID 502096
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Securities Administrators
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA
Number of hits: 47
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.040
|Registriert Heute:
|18
|Registriert Gestern:
|25
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|200
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.