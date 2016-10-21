Cannabis Science Announces Products Hitting Shelves in Legal Dispensaries in the State of California

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, is pleased to announce Cannabis Science Products are now hitting shelves in legal dispensaries within the State of California.

Cannabis Science CEO Raymond C. Dabney stated, "We are very pleased to announce that MedMen of West Hollywood is the first of many dispensaries in Southern California to receive our "When Nature Meets Science" product line. MedMen currently has the CBIS Tincture, the CBIS Healing Balm and the highly sought after Solace Drops. MedMen, one of the largest dispensaries in Los Angeles, not only welcomed our product line to their retail shelves, they are looking forward to more of our new product launches."

This is the first of many dispensaries that are scheduled to receive the new CBIS product line for legal self-medicating patients in the State of California. As we approach the vote for Proposition 64, Cannabis Science has ramped up production of their medicinal lines. This is intended for the self-medicating patients that are in legal medicinal and recreational states.

The potential revenue stream for Cannabis Science should increase dramatically with the additions to the legal Cannabis market sector. With statewide initiatives on the ballot in several states, CBIS will initially focus on the California market, as it is the most populous state in the US and has the world's sixth-largest economy with a gross domestic product of about $2.5 trillion.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc., takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company are detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

