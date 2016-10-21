We're more than just taxes! Join our CRA Life events tweet chat on October 28th

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) invites Canadians to join us for a Virtual Lunch and Learn tweet chat on Twitter hosted by Cynthia Leblanc, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Assessment, Benefit and Service Branch (ABSB) of the CRA.

Ms. Leblanc will discuss the CRA's digital services and how they can be used throughout various life events, such as moving, getting married, having a baby, and more.

When: Friday, October 28, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (EDT)

Where: Follow and , and use #MoreThanTaxes to join the discussion

Here are some things to keep in mind when participating in our #MoreThanTaxes Virtual Lunch and Learn tweet chat:

- Make sure you receive the benefits you're entitled to. Keep the CRA up-to-date on the changes in your life.Use the hashtag #MoreThanTaxes.

- The CRA and Deputy Assistant Commissioner will only answer questions related to life events and CRA's digital services.

- Participate in the official language of your choice! Replies will be posted in the same language as the original tweet. Tweets will not be duplicated in the other official language.

- Please read carefully the CRA's .

- The CRA will not respond to questions about personal tax situations. For your safety and security please do not provide personal information during the tweet chat. This includes any information that can identify you such as a social insurance number (SIN), phone number, address, or email.

CRA digital services

CRA's digital services help you manage more than just your tax return and refund.

My Account - With My Account, you can register for online mail, track your refund, change your address, print a proof of income statement, check your registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) deduction limit, and your tax-free savings account (TFSA) contribution room, and more. Make sure to sign up for My Account to benefit from these online services!

MyCRA mobile app - MyCRA allows you to securely view important tax and benefit information such as your notices of assessment, tax return status, and RRSP deduction limit and TFSA contribution room.

MyBenefits CRA mobile app - MyBenefits CRA provides you with personalized benefit information such as: a list of your entitled benefits, next payment date, next payment amount, the status of your Canada child benefit (CCB) application, and information that the CRA has on file that affects your benefit eligibility, such as marital status, province of residence, and number of children in your care.

To receive updates when new information is added to our website, you can:

- Follow the CRA on Twitter - .

- Subscribe to a CRA .

- Add our to your feed reader.

- You can also watch our tax-related videos on .

Contacts:



Jelica Zdero

613-952-9184





More information:

http://www.cra.gc.ca/



PressRelease by

Canada Revenue Agency

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016 - 15:30

Language: English

News-ID 502098

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canada Revenue Agency

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease