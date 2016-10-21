       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Local


We're more than just taxes! Join our CRA Life events tweet chat on October 28th

ID: 502098
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) invites Canadians to join us for a Virtual Lunch and Learn tweet chat on Twitter hosted by Cynthia Leblanc, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Assessment, Benefit and Service Branch (ABSB) of the CRA.

Ms. Leblanc will discuss the CRA's digital services and how they can be used throughout various life events, such as moving, getting married, having a baby, and more.

When: Friday, October 28, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (EDT)

Where: Follow and , and use #MoreThanTaxes to join the discussion

Here are some things to keep in mind when participating in our #MoreThanTaxes Virtual Lunch and Learn tweet chat:

- Make sure you receive the benefits you're entitled to. Keep the CRA up-to-date on the changes in your life.Use the hashtag #MoreThanTaxes.

- The CRA and Deputy Assistant Commissioner will only answer questions related to life events and CRA's digital services.

- Participate in the official language of your choice! Replies will be posted in the same language as the original tweet. Tweets will not be duplicated in the other official language.

- Please read carefully the CRA's .

- The CRA will not respond to questions about personal tax situations. For your safety and security please do not provide personal information during the tweet chat. This includes any information that can identify you such as a social insurance number (SIN), phone number, address, or email.

CRA digital services

CRA's digital services help you manage more than just your tax return and refund.

My Account - With My Account, you can register for online mail, track your refund, change your address, print a proof of income statement, check your registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) deduction limit, and your tax-free savings account (TFSA) contribution room, and more. Make sure to sign up for My Account to benefit from these online services!

MyCRA mobile app - MyCRA allows you to securely view important tax and benefit information such as your notices of assessment, tax return status, and RRSP deduction limit and TFSA contribution room.

MyBenefits CRA mobile app - MyBenefits CRA provides you with personalized benefit information such as: a list of your entitled benefits, next payment date, next payment amount, the status of your Canada child benefit (CCB) application, and information that the CRA has on file that affects your benefit eligibility, such as marital status, province of residence, and number of children in your care.

To receive updates when new information is added to our website, you can:

- Follow the CRA on Twitter - .

- Subscribe to a CRA .

- Add our to your feed reader.

- You can also watch our tax-related videos on .

Contacts:


Jelica Zdero
613-952-9184



More information:
http://www.cra.gc.ca/



Keywords (optional):

canada-revenue-agency,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/21/2016 - 15:30
Language: English
News-ID 502098
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canada Revenue Agency
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 33

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Local




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.040
Registriert Heute: 18
Registriert Gestern: 25
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 200


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z