SIRIOS Resources Inc.: Granting of Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- The Board of Directors of Sirios has approved yesterday the granting of 300,000 stock options with an exercise price of $ 0.59 per share to Mr. Michel Bouchard who recently joined the Board. This granting is according to Sirios' Stock Option Incentive Plan. These options expire five (5) years from the date of grant.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Dominique Doucet, President, Eng.

(514) 510-7961

Fax: (514) 510-7964





More information:

http://sirios.com/en/



SIRIOS Resources Inc.

