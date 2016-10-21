Folkstone Capital Corp. Appoints Walter Henry and Tom Hussey to Board of Directors

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Folkstone Capital Corp. (NEX: FKS.H) ("FKS" or the "Company"), a capital pool company listed on the NEX board (the "NEX") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Walter Henry and Mr. Tom Hussey to the Company's Board of Directors, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Henry brings to the Company several years of financial and mining industry experience. He is currently President & Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Gold Corp., a position he has held since 2010. He also currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alexandria Minerals Corporation; Director and Audit Committee Chairman of Alturas Minerals Corp.; and as a Director in the Boards of Merrex Gold Corp, Platinex Inc and Riverside Resources. Previously, Mr. Henry served as President and CEO of Satori Resources Inc., Vice President (Finance) and CFO of Royal Nickel Corporation and CFO of Tiberon Minerals, during which time he secured more than $600 million in equity and structured debt transactions. Before his involvement within the resources industry, Mr. Henry worked for CIBC, BNP Paribas, Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, and PWC where, solely or within groups, he managed portfolios and arranged structured financial products totaling over $2 billion for a number of different projects. Mr. Henry holds a BA in Political Science/Economics, and has completed the requirements of both the CFA program and the Institute of Corporate Directors - Director Education Program.

Tom Hussey is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 40 years of business experience in the accounting profession and the packaging and equipment manufacturing industries. He has extensive knowledge of corporate governance as a result of his service on the boards of public, private and not-for-profit organizations. He currently serves as a Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of both Frontline Gold Corp. and Platinex Inc., both of which are listed on the TSX-V, and as a Director of Orillia Power Corporation - a utility company. Previously, he served as CFO of N-Dimension Solutions Inc., a company involved in the management of cyber security for critical energy infrastructure and as CFO of Wallbridge Mining Company prior to and after that company's initial public offering. Mr. Hussey is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants and an alumnus of KPMG LLP.

About the Corporation

The only business of Folkstone Capital Corp. is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4 - The Company's shares are currently halted from trading on the NEX and will remain halted until such time as determined by the Exchange, which, depending on the policies of the Exchange, may or may not occur until the completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Folkstone Capital Corp.

Attention: Mario Miranda

Chief Financial Officer and Director

Toronto, Ontario

+ 1.416.363.4900

Folkstone Capital Corp.

