DLC President Gary Mauris Inducted into the Canadian Mortgage Hall of Fame

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: FCF) (the "Corporation") is proud to report that Gary Mauris, President of Dominion Lending Centres and director of the Corporation, is being inducted into the Canadian Mortgage Hall of Fame in Vancouver on November 28, 2016. The Canadian Mortgage Hall of Fame was created by Mortgage Professionals Canada (formerly CAAMP) to recognize and honour mortgage industry leaders whose achievements and service have contributed to the success of the Canadian mortgage industry. Inductees to the Mortgage Hall of Fame have provided leadership, vision and inspiration in their profession and strive to make a difference to enhance industry standards. Mortgage Professionals Canada is Canada's national mortgage broker industry association.

Stephen Reid, President and CEO of the Corporation commented: "We extend our congratulations to Gary on this significant achievement. In working closely with Gary, we have the pleasure of experiencing his professionalism and talent first-hand but it is delightful to see Gary's contributions recognized by his peers. We are fortunate to have Gary as our partner."

About Founders Advantage Capital Corp.

The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer (Tier 1) and employs a permanent investment approach. The Corporation has developed an investment approach to create long-term value for its shareholders and partner entrepreneurs (investees) by pursuing majority interest acquisitions of cash flow positive middle-market privately held entities. The Corporation seeks to win mandates by appealing to the segment of the market which is not aligned with traditional private equity control, royalty monetizations or related structures. The Corporation's innovative platform offers disproportionate incentives (contractually) for growth in favour of our partner entrepreneurs. This unique platform is designed to appeal to entrepreneurs who believe in the growth of their businesses and who want the added ability to continue to manage the business with a long-term partner.

The Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FCF".

For further information please refer to the Corporation's website at .

