Openserve and Huawei Join Forces for Seven-Fold Increase in Fibre Network Provision across South Africa

(firmenpresse) - CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Openserve, Africa's largest integrated communications company, and Huawei, a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, have jointly announced the successful deployment of a high-speed fibre packet and optical transport network. This will enable Openserve to respond to the exponential growth in demand for data services across South Africa, with trial results indicating a seven-fold increase in the speed of fibre deployment.

The network will support 8Tbps per fibre, with one pair of fibre supporting 400 000 families with 20Mbps bandwidth per family concurrently. It uses a future-oriented Software Defined Networking (SDN) architecture based on IP and optical synergy. The core network deployment started in Gauteng and is currently being rolled out nationally.

Openserve is currently in the process finalisation phase before implementation and is investigating future services which would also use SDN architecture.

"Openserve insisted on this architecture, when we began designing our packet and optical transport network in 2014," said Alphonzo Samuels, CEO of Openserve. "With the quick service provisioning and smart management that SDN brings, we can quickly develop more innovative services to meet various customer requirements, improving our competitive position in South Africa's telecom market. The successful deployment of the packet and optical transport network will be the first step in reconstructing our network architecture in the future. I am proud of my team and look forward to further successes in follow-up cooperation with Huawei."

David Wang, President of Network Solutions, said "We are honored to provide with our leading SDN based transport solution, which includes high speed optical system and high capacity routers. With the introduction of an agile SDN controller, a "brain of network" and "machine to machine communication mechanism" instead of existing traditional service operation processes, Huawei's SDN based IP and Optical Synergy solution shortens the end to end service provisioning time from weeks to minutes. It enables Openserve new business models including BOD(Broadband on Demand), Flexible Service Chain, Virtual Data Center etc. will continue to improve its innovative SDN solutions, helping achieve greater business success."

will continue to collaborate in SDN Innovation, from transport network to cloud service, in order to meet the challenges of a digital future.

